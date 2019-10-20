FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Mechelle Haines

Public Information Officer

OC Community Resources

(657) 230-5290

mechelle.haines@occr.ocgov.com

County Opens Seasonal Armory Emergency Shelter in Fullerton Early

FULLERTON, Calif. (October 15, 2019) — The County of Orange, in partnership with Mercy House Inc. and the California National Guard, has opened the seasonal Armory Emergency Shelter (armory) in Fullerton more than a month earlier than usual, providing up to 200 beds for individuals experiencing homelessness.

The armory typically runs operations during the cold weather season and provides shelter along with a nutritious meal, warm shower, safe place to sleep and a wide variety of supportive services. Doors will open at 7 p.m., and shuttles will begin pick-ups at 6 p.m. from multiple locations to transport program participants to the facility at 400 S. Brookhurst Road. Walk-ups will not be permitted.

As in previous years, many agencies will provide on-site services aimed at breaking the cycle of homelessness and moving individuals to self-sufficiency and independent living. These agencies include, but are not limited to, Orange County Health Care Agency, Orange County Social Services Agency, Mental Health Association of Orange County and Orange County Rescue Mission. Donations from nonprofit organizations, churches and individuals add to the available resources to make this program a success.

“Homelessness is a critical and prioritized issue in Orange County,” says Chairwoman Lisa Bartlett, Fifth District Supervisor. “Through our community’s efforts, the Armory Emergency Shelter program is able to provide a wide range of services which play an important role in the County’s System of Care.”

The Armory Emergency Shelter program is operated by Mercy House through a contract and funding allocated by the County’s OC Community Resources department.

For further information about the Fullerton armory including shuttle pick-up locations, visit the Mercy House webpage or contact Mercy House at (714) 836-7188 ext. 170. For volunteer information, contact (714) 836-7188 ext. 168 or AlyssaS@mercyhouse.net.

For additional information about the County’s shelters, visit the OC Housing & Homeless Services webpage.

###