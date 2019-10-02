Cultural Traditions Rule the Week

0 Shares Email

Celebrate your favorite traditions or embrace new ones – in the diverse corners of Orange County’s cultural scene, there are always chances to broaden your horizons.

“AMERICAN MARIACHI”

COSTA MESA – Final weekend for South Coast Repertory’s production of José Cruz González’s lively, heartfelt play about a pair of women in the 70’s defying tradition in order to pursue their musical dreams.

DINO DAY

LA HABRA – In honor of their new exhibit “Dinosaus!”, the Children’s Museum devotes a day to celebrating and learning about prehistoric creatures of all shapes and sizes.

INDIAN DIWALI FESTIVAL

SANTA ANA – Join in the beloved annual festival of lights with a day of musical and dance performances at the Bowers Museum and Cultural Center.

TIERNEY SUTTON & ANN HAMPTON CALLAWAY: IN TECHNICOLOR

IRVINE – It’s a first-time team-up by award-winning vocal legends as they pay tribute to the greatest music of the movies.

AUTUMN HARVEST FESTIVAL

LAKE FOREST – Games, a maze, and in-park trick-or-treating are all part of the October festivities at Heritage Hill Historic Park.

Visit sparkoc.com for a more comprehensive list of Orange County events.