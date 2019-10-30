Fall Events Are in Full Force This Week

|
One last chance to celebrate Halloween and Día de los Muertos, along with lively tributes to legendary artists past, all happening this week in Orange County.
AUBERGINE
COSTA MESA – Food is an expression of love in Julia Cho’s multicultural, multigenerational play staged by South Coast Repertory.
MINI MONSTERS BASH
LA HABRA – Halloween night at the Children’s Museum will feature crafts, games, and a mini-maze for the littlest Trick-or-Treaters to enjoy.
DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS FIESTA
FULLERTON – A free festival at the Muckenthaler Cultural Center will feature performances and activities all centered around a celebration of the memory of beloved ancestors.
THE DJANGO FESTIVAL ALL-STARS
IRVINE – The enduring “hot jazz” legacy of the legendary guitarist Django Reinhardt is kept alive by this swinging ensemble of world-class players.
TRIBUTE TO MERCE CUNNINGHAM BY LAGUNA DANCE FESTIVAL
LAGUNA BEACH – Free with admission to the Laguna Art Museum on November 3rd, the Laguna Dance Festival will honor the 100th anniversary of the birth of the pioneering dance choreographer with a performance of excerpts from famous works.
