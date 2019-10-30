Fall Events Are in Full Force This Week

0 Shares Email

One last chance to celebrate Halloween and Día de los Muertos, along with lively tributes to legendary artists past, all happening this week in Orange County.

AUBERGINE

COSTA MESA – Food is an expression of love in Julia Cho’s multicultural, multigenerational play staged by South Coast Repertory.

MINI MONSTERS BASH

LA HABRA – Halloween night at the Children’s Museum will feature crafts, games, and a mini-maze for the littlest Trick-or-Treaters to enjoy.

DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS FIESTA

FULLERTON – A free festival at the Muckenthaler Cultural Center will feature performances and activities all centered around a celebration of the memory of beloved ancestors.

THE DJANGO FESTIVAL ALL-STARS

IRVINE – The enduring “hot jazz” legacy of the legendary guitarist Django Reinhardt is kept alive by this swinging ensemble of world-class players.

TRIBUTE TO MERCE CUNNINGHAM BY LAGUNA DANCE FESTIVAL

LAGUNA BEACH – Free with admission to the Laguna Art Museum on November 3rd, the Laguna Dance Festival will honor the 100th anniversary of the birth of the pioneering dance choreographer with a performance of excerpts from famous works.

