MORE FIRES, BUT SMALLER FIRES, NEAR CHINO HILLS STATE PARK OVER LAST SEVEN YEARS

Brea, CA. – The regional conservation non-profit released an update of its study of wildfires in and near Chino Hills State Park. The first research project spanned 97 years and included 103 documented wildfires, while the new study added 51 more fires in just seven years. Though fires are a natural part of the ecosystem, there is nothing natural about the size and frequency of the fires destroying our wildlands year after year. A more natural fire regime for our habitat lands is every 30 to 150 years. Instead, portions of the land are burning every eight months. With the Park burning so frequently, we are losing the natural resources we set out to protect.

“Understanding where, how, and why fires are starting near Chino Hills State Park is essential to planning for the protection of resources and homes,” comments Claire Schlotterbeck, Executive Director of Hills For Everyone. “The information provided in this report is a useful planning tool not only for us, but also for decision makers, fire agencies, utility companies, and transportation agencies.”

The updated report documents the fire perimeters, points of origin, causes, and (if known) weather conditions for fires that burned in, adjacent to, or near Chino Hills State Park between 1914 and 2018. The top three most identifiable causes of wildland fires in the Study Area are: arson, automobiles, and fireworks.

“It is clear that the 91 Freeway, with one-third of the fires burning there, is a major contributor to our region’s devastating losses,” says Schlotterbeck. “Most recently, the Canyon 1 and Canyon 2 Fires in 2017 wreaked havoc on the habitat lands and destroyed many homes.”