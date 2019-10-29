30 Shares Email

The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

Media contact: Communications Department

714-708-1543, commdept@ocfair.com

OC Fair Board of Directors Discharge CEO Kathy Kramer

COSTA MESA (Oct. 28, 2019) – The 32nd District Agricultural Association Board of Directors, which operates the OC Fair & Event Center, announced today that the Board had voted to dismiss CEO Kathy Kramer, effective immediately.

The Board also announced that Michele Richards, Vice President of Business Development, has been appointed as Interim CEO. The Board further announced its commitment to maintaining the standard of excellence that the OC Fair team has established. The Board noted that the staff of the OC Fair & Event Center comprises one of the most exceptional fair teams in the country. It has been the efforts of this team, and not just one individual, that have created and sustained one of the largest and most successful fairs in the United States.

OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa is home to the annual OC Fair and Pacific Amphitheatre. Year-round attractions include Centennial Farm, Table of Dignity and Heroes Hall. For more information, visit ocfair.com.

Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information.

To submit a press release email pressreleases@voiceofoc.org.