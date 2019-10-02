Voice of OC Prepares for Year-End Fundraiser, Fueled by Nationwide NewsMatch Grassroots Campaign

14 Shares Email

Voice of OC is again a selected newsroom for the largest grassroots fundraising campaign to support nonprofit new organizations.

The national year-end campaign will begin November 1 — where donations made to Voice of OC up to $1,000 will be matched by the NewsMatch campaign. New monthly recurring donations will be matched for the full year’s worth.

Voice of OC was among the nonprofit news organizations selected for the first NewsMatch fundraiser in 2016. Donors interested in supporting the year-end effort can reach out now to find out how to best contribute, by emailing Voice of OC’s Development Director Meg Waters.

“The incredible growth of nonprofit newsrooms and their supporters is inspiring to witness,” said Sue Cross, Executive Director and CEO of the Institute for Nonprofit News, one of NewsMatch’s nonprofit partners in expanding community-supported news reporting. “This year’s NewsMatch campaign will ensure that people can easily find and support trusted and local news providers in the communities they care about.”

The 2019 campaign comes at a time when national media outlets including The New York Times, the Associated Press, and the Wall Street Journal have reported on the growing crisis in local news and the dire consequences for communities. Meanwhile nonprofit newsrooms have been launching at a pace of more than one a month in the U.S. for more than a decade.

NewsMatch is supported by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, Democracy Fund, Facebook Journalism Project, Ethics and Excellence in Journalism Foundation, Jonathan Logan Family Foundation, Natasha and Dirk Ziff, and Present Progressive Fund at Schwab Charitable, in partnership with The Miami Foundation, the Institute for Nonprofit News and the News Revenue Hub. REI Co-op recently announced new first-time support to NewsMatch.