County Opens Seasonal Armory Emergency Shelter in Santa Ana

SANTA ANA, Calif. (November 12, 2019) — The County of Orange, in partnership with Mercy House Inc. and the California National Guard, will open the seasonal Armory Emergency Shelter (armory) in Santa Ana this evening. This armory will provide up to 200 beds for individuals experiencing homelessness.

“The County finds it critical that individuals experiencing homelessness have access to shelter and other necessary services,” says Chairwoman Lisa Bartlett, Fifth District Supervisor. “The Armory Emergency Shelter program expands the County’s capacity to serve those individuals.”

The armory typically runs operations during the cold weather season and provides shelter along with a nutritious meal, warm shower, safe place to sleep and a wide variety of supportive services. Doors will open at 7 p.m., and shuttles will begin pick-ups at 6 p.m. from multiple locations to transport program participants to the facility at 612 E. Warner Ave. Walk-ups will not be permitted.

“The seasonal armory program is an essential element of our County shelter system,” said Vice Chair Michelle Steel, Second District Supervisor. “Providing shuttles to transport clients ensures safety for those sleeping at the armory and for nearby residents and businesses,” Steel added.

As in previous years, many agencies will provide on-site services aimed at breaking the cycle of homelessness and moving individuals to self-sufficiency and independent living. These agencies include, but are not limited to, OC Health Care Agency, County of Orange Social Services Agency, Mental Health Association of Orange County and Orange County Rescue Mission. Donations from nonprofit organizations, churches and individuals add to the available resources to make this program a success.

“Winter is an especially difficult season for individuals experiencing homelessness,” says Andrew Do, First District Supervisor. “The Santa Ana Armory is a critical resource to our System of Care that includes a wide range of services and strategies in the winter months.”

The Armory Emergency Shelter program is operated by Mercy House through a contract and funding allocated by the County’s OC Community Resources department.

“Having a place to safely rest can free up one’s mind to focus on accepting services and planning for next steps,” says Supervisor Donald P. Wagner, Third District.

“Our community and partner agencies are very generous with their time and resources,” says Supervisor Doug Chaffee, Fourth District. “I would like to extend my personal thanks to them for working with us.”