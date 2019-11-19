Newport to Consider New Bridge and Recreation Area Options Near Sunset Ridge Park

0 Shares Email

Editors’ Note: This dispatch is part of the Voice of OC Youth Media program, working with student journalists to cover public policy issues across Orange County. If you would like to submit your own student media project related to Orange County civics or if you have any response to this work, contact Digital Editor Sonya Quick at squick@voiceofoc.org.

Newport Beach City Council on Nov. 19 will discuss possible uses for a future recreational area at West Coast Highway and Superior Avenue, potentially including a dog park.

Also under consideration will be plans to build an estimated $2.6 million pedestrian and bicycle bridge across Superior Avenue, connecting Sunset Ridge Park to the recreation area under discussion. A larger parking lot across the street from the park is in the mix as well.

The larger lot aims to help to ease parking congestion at Sunset Ridge Park, which currently lacks onsite parking. The offsite parking lot that visitors to Sunset Ridge Park use currently has 64 parking stalls while the new lot will have 128 parking stalls. The Public Works Department aims to “increase parking and improve pedestrian and bicycle safety and access to Sunset Ridge Park,” according to the city’s website.

Officials have held community outreach meetings to discuss the project’s conceptual design. Several residents are opposed to the proposed dog park, expressing worries about potential noise, odor, and increased traffic. In response to these concerns, the City Council is considering three alternatives for the recreational area. The options include two different designs for the open space recreation area.

The City Council will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 100 Civic Center Drive.