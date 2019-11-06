Voice of OC Arts & Culture Section Lauded in National Awards

0 Shares Email

Voice of OC Senior Arts Editor Paul Hodgins is a two-time finalist in the 12th annual National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards.

Finalists were selected from more than 900 entries for work produced in 2018, with awards given out Dec. 1. Voice of OC’s Arts & Culture section had just launched in the period recognized by judges.

Hodgins is lauded for “Is It Time for Local Arts Leadership to Reflect a Changing World” in the Commentary & Analysis on the Arts section and for “One Year After Opening, is Argyros Plaza Really Working?” in the Commentary & Analysis on the Performing Arts section.

