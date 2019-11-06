Voters Head to the Polls for Last Election Before 2020 Move to Vote Centers

Polls opened in Orange County Nov. 5 for special elections, the last time traditional polling sites will be used for voting. In 2020, voters will vote by mail or at vote centers.
Linda Le, 80, has witnessed many elections since her service began in 2014. She enjoys checking voters in and resides in Westminster.
Right, Mateo Martinez, 1, visits the Centennial Voting location with his mother, Cynthia Vega, 31.
In the early hours of election day, the Centennial Polling location experienced a power outage. The Voters of Registrar assembled a mobile polling station in just 45 minutes at 8:30 A.M.
Voters take to traditional polling sites for the last time in Orange County.
Teresa Carillo, 64, votes for every election. Carillo just became a citizen 20 years ago, and enjoys the democracy aspect of voting. She encourages all seven of her family members to visit the polls, and “make their voices heard.”
A ballot is casted by a voter in the Santa Ana Special election on November 4th.
Jesse Jimenez is a 30-year-old Anaheim Resident. For the past two elections he has worked polls in Orange County.
Manuel Alcaron, 49, drops off his mail-in ballot after a laborious 8 hour workday at a Tustin lumberyard.
Corrine Bernal, 68, is a Santa Ana resident. She has worked the poll stations the last three years. “I volunteer because I want to make a difference and make sure everyone votes.”
Poll workers check in residents at Lincoln Elementary school.
Poll workers at the Abraham Lincoln Polling station in Santa Ana.
Voters wait their turn at the Southwest Senior Center in Santa Ana.
An empty voting booth during the early afternoon at the Santa Ana Lincoln Elementary School polling station.