Habitat for Humanity to Build Three Duplexes in Stanton

Habitat for Humanity will build six affordable homes in Stanton following an agreement with the city.

Stanton will sell the property at Cerritos and Flower avenues, currently a free public parking lot, to the nonprofit for $210,000, according to a city staff report. The fair market value of the land is $570,000, the report said.

Habitat for Humanity submitted a letter of interest to Stanton in summer 2018 about building the homes. The City Council authorized the start of negotiations with the group late last year. Part of the agreement between the city and the nonprofit spelled out a condition that the homes must be sold only to moderate income households for 45 years.

The council voted unanimously in November to sell the properties to Habitat for Humanity.

One resident who lives near the planned development expressed reservations about the development, saying he is worried about parking issues after the free public parking lot gets turned into residences, just a block away from commercial buildings and stores. The resident, who declined to be named, also worried about the housing density in the area.

Meanwhile, the project continues to move forward. According to Gladys Hernandez, Habitat’s director of marketing and advocacy, her group and the city are currently in escrow and anticipate construction to begin in the spring.

The three duplexes to be built by Habitat will go to families who will be selected once the organization owns the land, according to Hernandez.

Habitat currently has 208 affordable units in Orange County, four of which are in Stanton, the group’s website says.