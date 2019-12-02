Voice of OC Senior Arts Editor Wins First Place in National Awards

|
Voice of OC Senior Editor Paul Hodgins won a first place award in the National Arts Entertainment Journalism Awards.
The awards were given out Dec. 1, 2019, for content written during 2018 — when Voice of OC had just founded its new Arts & Culture content at the end of the year.
Hodgins won first place in the Commentary Analysis/Trend category for “Is It Time for Local Arts Leadership to Reflect a Changing World.” Judges wrote of his entry “A biting critique of stagnation in Orange County’s arts leadership. Timely and well-reasoned.”