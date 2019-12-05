Who’s Running For Public Office in Orange County’s March Election?

18 Shares Email

A host of high-profile congressional seats in Orange County are up for grabs in the upcoming March primary, along with two key local races for county supervisor and a host of other local offices.

This week, voters get to see the official run down of faces vying for those seats as the filing deadline for candidates running for public office is on Friday.

Editor’s Note: Today, Voice of OC is launching an elections page for 2020, featuring guides, news stories, and links to vital information. You can find it at https://voiceofoc.org/elections.

Once again, Orange County will be a central battleground for control of Congress, as Republicans seek to win back the seats they lost last year to Democrats.

In the Congressional district with the closest results last year – the northern 39th District – it’ll be a rematch between Democrat incumbent Gil Cisneros and former state Assemblywoman Young Kim.

The election also will help decide a host of state and county-level positions, including whether two Republican county supervisors – Andrew Do and Don Wagner – lose their jobs or win four more years in office.

Do is being challenged by a host of Democrats, including Santa Ana Mayor Miguel Pulido, Westminster Councilman Sergio Contreras, and Garden Grove Councilwoman Kim Bernice Nguyen.

Wagner is facing off against Ashleigh Aitken, a current OC fairgrounds board member. Aitken, who father Wylie serves as Voice of OC’s board chairman, lost a tight race last November for Mayor of Anaheim.

On the judicial side, a total of 44 seats for OC Superior Court judge are up for election in March, and 42 of the judges had no opponents as of Thursday morning.

City Council and mayoral elections are scheduled for November, with candidate filing deadlines typically in August.

Everyone Who’s Started the Candidacy Process

Below is a rundown – as of Thursday morning – of all the candidates who have started the process of running in the March election, and which had qualified for the ballot. Many of them have not yet completed the process, and some may not finish by Friday’s deadline.

Under Orange County’s new election system in 2020, voters will be able to cast ballots in person up to 10 days before the election at official vote centers, or drop their ballots off at official ballot drop boxes throughout the county. The voting locations are expected to be finalized by early January.

Orange County Supervisor, 1st District

Andrew Do, incumbent (officially on the ballot)

Miguel A. Pulido, Santa Ana mayor

Sergio Contreras, Westminster councilman

Kim Bernice Nguyen, Garden Grove councilwoman

Steve Rocco, former Orange Unified School District board member

Orange County Supervisor, 3rd District

Donald P. Wagner, incumbent

Ashleigh Aitken, former OC Fairgrounds board member

Loretta Sanchez, former congresswoman (no longer running)

U.S. House of Representatives, 38th District

Linda T. Sánchez, incumbent

Paul Irving Jones

Michael Tolar

U.S. House of Representatives, 39th District

Gil Cisneros, incumbent

Young Kim, former state Assembly member (officially on the ballot)

U.S. House of Representatives, 45th District

Katie Porter, incumbent

Greg Raths, “Decorated Combat Marine” (officially on the ballot)

Mark Schuk, no ballot title yet

Don Sedgwick, no ballot title yet

Lisa Sparks, no ballot title yet

Rhonda Furin, “Retired Teacher” (officially on the ballot)

Christopher J. Gonzales, “Businessman/Attorney”

Peggy Huang, deputy attorney general (officially on the ballot)

Aditya Pai, no ballot title yet

U.S. House of Representatives, 46th District

Lou Correa, incumbent

Will Johnson, no ballot title yet

Pablo Mendiolea, no ballot title yet

Ed Rushman, no ballot title yet

Hilaire Fuji Shioura, no ballot title yet

James S. Waters, no ballot title yet

U.S. House of Representatives, 47th District

Alan Lowenthal, incumbent

John Briscoe, no ballot title yet

Peter Mathews, no ballot title yet

Sou Moua, Stanton planning commissioner (officially on the ballot)

Amy Phan West, no ballot title yet

U.S. House of Representatives, 48th District

Harley Rouda, incumbent

Shastina Sandman, no ballot title yet

John Thomas Schuelsler, no ballot title yet

Michelle Steel, county supervisor (officially on the ballot)

Brian Burley, no ballot title yet

Christopher Engels, no ballot title yet

James Brian Griffin, “Real Estate Broker” (officially on the ballot)

Richard Mata, “Retired Educator/Parent”

Tami Le Murillo, no ballot title yet

Gary Sanchez, no ballot title yet

U.S. House of Representatives, 49th District

Mike Levin, incumbent (officially on the ballot)

Brian Maryott, mayor of San Juan Capistrano (officially on the ballot)

State Assembly, 55th District

Phillip Chen, incumbent (officially on the ballot)

Andrew E. Rodriguez, Walnut mayor

State Assembly, 65th District

Sharon Quirk-Silva, incumbent (officially on the ballot)

Cynthia Thacker, no ballot title yet

Param Brar, no ballot title yet

State Assembly, 68th District

Steven “Steve” Choi, incumbent

Eugene Fields, former Orange County Register reporter

Melissa Fox, Irvine councilwoman (officially on the ballot)

Benjamin Yu, “Disabled Veteran/Businessman”

State Assembly, 69th District

Tom Daly, incumbent

Veronica Chavez, no ballot title yet

Jon Paul White, no ballot title yet

State Assembly, 72nd District

Tyler Diep, incumbent (officially on the ballot)

Bijan Mohseni, no ballot title yet

Diedre Nguyen, Graden Grove councilwoman (officially on the ballot)

State Assembly, 73rd District

William “Bill” Brough, incumbent (officially on the ballot)

Laurie Davies, Laguna Niguel mayor (officially on the ballot)

Chris Duncan, no ballot title yet

Melanie Eustice, former chief of administration under District Attorney Todd Spitzer

Scott Rhinehart, “Business Services Director” (officially on the ballot)

Ed Sachs, Mission Viejo councilman

Richard Jackson, no ballot title yet

Jeffrey D. Kitchen, no ballot title yet

State Assembly, 74th District

Cottie Petrie-Norris, incumbent (officially on the ballot)

Diane Dixon, Newport Beach mayor

Kelly Ernby, no ballot title yet

State Senator, 29th District

Ling Ling Chang, incumbent

Joseph Cho, no ballot title yet

Josh Newman, former state Senator

State Senator, 37th District

John M. W. Moorlach, incumbent

Katrina Foley, Costa Mesa mayor

Dave Min, no ballot title yet

Orange County Board of Education, Area 1

Rebecca “Beckie” Gomez, incumbent

Jim Palmer, executive director of the Orange County Rescue Mission (officially on the ballot)

Steve Rocco, former Orange Unified School District board member

Orange County Board of Education, Area 3

Ken L. Williams, Jr., incumbent (officially on the ballot)

Brian Harrington, no ballot title yet

Andy Thorburn, “Educator/Nonprofit Director”

Orange County Board of Education, Area 4

Jordan Brandman, Anaheim councilman

Vicki Calhoun, “At-Risk Youth Counselor”

Paulette Chaffee, no ballot title yet

Tim Shaw, former Brea mayor (officially on the ballot)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 1

John S. Adams, incumbent (no challengers as of Thursday)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 2

Matthew S. Anderson, incumbent (no challengers as of Thursday)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 3

Julian W. Bailey, incumbent (no challengers as of Thursday)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 4

Tony Ferrentino, assistant district attorney (no challengers as of Thursday)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 5

Steven D. Bromberg, incumbent (no challengers as of Thursday)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 6

Debra Carrillo, incumbent (no challengers as of Thursday)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 7

Lewis W. Clapp, incumbent (no challengers as of Thursday)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 8

H. Shaina Colover, incumbent (no challengers as of Thursday)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 9

Scott Cooper, incumbent (no challengers as of Thursday)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 10

James L. Crandall, incumbent (no challengers as of Thursday)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 11

Andre De La Cruz, incumbent (no challengers as of Thursday)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 12

Jeremy D. Dolnick, incumbent (no challengers as of Thursday)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 13

Patrick H. Donahue, incumbent (no challengers as of Thursday)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 14

Jeffrey Ferguson, incumbent (no challengers as of Thursday)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 15

Jonathan Fish, incumbent (no challengers as of Thursday)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 16

Terri K. Flynn-Peister, incumbent (no challengers as of Thursday)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 17

Thomas A. Glazier, incumbent (no challengers as of Thursday)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 18

Martha K. Gooding, incumbent (no challengers as of Thursday)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 19

Kevin Haskins, incumbent (no challengers as of Thursday)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 20

Cynthia M. Herrera, incumbent (no challengers as of Thursday)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 21

David Hesseltine, incumbent (no challengers as of Thursday)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 22

Sherri L. Honer, incumbent (officially on the ballot)

Paul Viriyapanthu, no ballot title yet

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 23

Lance P. Jensen, incumbent (no challengers as of Thursday)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 24

Derek G. Johnson, incumbent (no challengers as of Thursday)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 25

Richard M. King, incumbent (no challengers as of Thursday)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 26

Kimberly Knill, incumbent (no challengers as of Thursday)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 27

Robert A. Knox, incumbent (no challengers as of Thursday)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 28

Sandy N. Leal, incumbent

Robert J. Keenan, no ballot title yet

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 29

Katherine E. Lewis, incumbent (no challengers as of Thursday)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 30

Elizabeth G. Macias, incumbent (no challengers as of Thursday)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 31

Michael S. McCartin, incumbent (no challengers as of Thursday)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 32

Thomas S. McConville, incumbent (no challengers as of Thursday)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 33

Kimberly Menninger, incumbent (no challengers as of Thursday)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 34

Joanne Motoike, incumbent (no challengers as of Thursday)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 35

Michael E. Perez, incumbent (no challengers as of Thursday)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 36

Sheila Recio, incumbent (no challengers as of Thursday)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 37

James Rogan, incumbent (no challengers as of Thursday)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 38

Maurice Sanchez, incumbent (no challengers as of Thursday)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 39

Glenda Sanders, incumbent (no challengers as of Thursday)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 40

Nathan R. Scott, incumbent (no challengers as of Thursday)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 41

Randall J. Sherman, incumbent (no challengers as of Thursday)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 42

Nicholas S. Thompson, incumbent (no challengers as of Thursday)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 43

Anthony Ufland, incumbent (no challengers as of Thursday)

Superior Court Judge, Office No. 44

Nathan Vu, incumbent (no challengers as of Thursday)

Democratic Party of OC Central Committee, 55th District

Cynthia Aguirre, appointed incumbent (officially on the ballot)

Jeffrey B. LeTourneau, no ballot title yet

Molly A. Muro, incumbent (officially on the ballot)

Isabella Rubio, “Legislative Field Representative”

Sean Thomas, “Small Business Owner” (officially on the ballot)

Gail C. Cain, “Small Business Owner” (officially on the ballot)

Lourdes Cruz, no ballot title yet

Natalie Estrada, “Special Education Teacher” (officially on the ballot)

Democratic Party of OC Central Committee, 65th District

Arnel Dino, no ballot title yet

Mirvette Judeh, no ballot title yet

Ed Lopez, North OC Community College District board member (officially on the ballot)

John Vassiliades, incumbent (officially on the ballot)

Jose Paolo Magcalas, Anaheim Elementary School District board member

Marisol Ramirez, no ballot title yet

Mike Rodriguez, “Teacher” (officially on the ballot)

Patricia Tutor, “Retired” (officially on the ballot)

Andy J. Lewandowski, “Business Owner” (officially on the ballot)

Bruce W. Johnson, “Nonprofit Director/Accountant” (officially on the ballot)

Eric Barlow, “Community Volunteer”

Ada Briceño, OC Democratic Party chairwoman (officially on the ballot)

Jose Trinidad Castaneda, “Climate Community Organizer” (officially on the ballot)

Democratic Party of OC Central Committee, 68th District

Florice Orea Hoffman, “Workers Rights Attorney” (officially on the ballot)

Melissa Fox, Irvine councilwoman (officially on the ballot)

Ted Perle, incumbent (officially on the ballot)

David R. Sonneborn, incumbent (officially on the ballot)

Ken Wyant, incumbent (officially on the ballot)

Beatriz “Betty” Valencia, “Businesswoman”

Laura Villa, “Businesswoman”

Naz Hamid, “Mother/Automation Director”

Brian Harrington, no ballot title yet

Grant Henninger, no ballot title yet

Bill Hongman, “Retired Emergency Physician” (officially on the ballot)

Mani Kang, no ballot title yet

Tammy Kim, “Non-profit Director/Educator”

Meredith Marquis, “Business Owner” (officially on the ballot)

Bridget R. McConaughy, no ballot title yet

Joe McLaughlin, no ballot title yet

Tina Arias Miller, no ballot title yet

Monica Barranco-Leon, no ballot title yet

Avinder Chawla, no ballot title yet

Nathaniel Fernandez Epstein, no ballot title yet

Eugene W. Fields, no ballot title yet

Democratic Party of OC Central Committee, 69th District

Rickk Montoya, no ballot title yet

Avelino Valencia III, no ballot title yet

Jannelle Welker, no ballot title yet

Thai Viet Phan, “Local Government Attorney”

Lupe Ramirez, no ballot title yet

Isuri S. Ramos, no ballot title yet

Jose F. Moreno, no ballot title yet

Walter Muneton, no ballot title yet

Luis Aleman, no ballot title yet

Gloria Alvarado, no ballot title yet

Juan Gabriel Alvarez, “Teacher/Parent”

Ariana Arestegui, “Legal Clerk”

Giovanni Chavez, no ballot title yet

Veronica Chavez, no ballot title yet

Ivan Enriquez, no ballot title yet

Manny Escamilla, “Urban Planner”

Paul Gonzales, no ballot title yet

Ada Tamayo Jones, no ballot title yet

Khoa Le, no ballot title yet

Jessie Lopez, “Diversity Development Coordinator”

Martin Lopez, no ballot title yet

Democratic Party of OC Central Committee, 72nd District

Benny Diaz, no ballot title yet

Michelle “Misha” Houser, “STEM Education Director” (officially on the ballot)

Mark Anthony Paredes, no ballot title yet

Victor Valladares, no ballot title yet

Oscar D. Rodriguez, “Operations Finance Manager”

Mary Tromp, no ballot title yet

Jaci Iannello, “Financial Planner”

Louise Larsen, “Communications Director”

Shayna Lathus, “Teacher” (officially on the ballot)

Sergio Escobar, “Voter Outreach Coordinator”

Lubby Frolichman, “Community Volunteer” (officially on the ballot)

Karen A. Hinks, no ballot title yet

Kathia Canlas, no ballot title yet

Democratic Party of OC Central Committee, 73rd District

Anne Cameron, “Psychotherapist” (officially on the ballot)

Deborah Cunningham-Skurnik, incumbent (officially on the ballot)

Anita Narayana, incumbent (officially on the ballot)

Denise Penn, “Nonprofit Executive Director” (officially on the ballot)

Gary Sanchez, no ballot title yet

Sudi Farokhnia, no ballot title yet

Alan Fenning, “Retired Attorney” (officially on the ballot)

Lulu Hammad, no ballot title yet

Lara Horgan, “Community Volunteer” (officially on the ballot)

Emma Jenson, no ballot title yet

Danna Lewis, “Mental Health Professional” (officially on the ballot)

Jenna Beck, “Senior Proposal Writer” (officially on the ballot)

Democratic Party of OC Central Committee, 74th District

Janice I. Burstin, incumbent (officially on the ballot)

Jonathan Adler, incumbent (officially on the ballot)

Marleen Gillespie, “Retired Mathematics Teacher” (officially on the ballot)

Dean Inada, incumbent (officially on the ballot)

Jill Nelke, no ballot title yet

Jane Stoever, no ballot title yet

Becky Visconti, no ballot title yet

Bethany Webb, “Parent/Realtor” (officially on the ballot)

Lauren Johnson-Norris, “City Commissioner/Attorney”

Aarti Kaushal, no ballot title yet

Anne Mohr, no ballot title yet

Lamba Najib, no ballot title yet

Jaime Gomez, no ballot title yet

Boris Gresely, no ballot title yet

Zeta Heiter, no ballot title yet

Iyad Afalqa, no ballot title yet

Kalvin Alvarez, no ballot title yet

Samila Amanyraoufpoor, no ballot title yet

Mary Carter, “Community Volunteer” (officially on the ballot)

Andrew Gallagher, “Filmmaker” (officially on the ballot)

Republican Party of OC Central Committee, 55th District

Tim Shaw, former Brea mayor (officially on the ballot)

Gene Hernandez, incumbent (officially on the ballot)

Craig Young, “Attorney/Investor/Pastor” (officially on the ballot)

Brett R. Barbre, incumbent

Jon S. Fleischman, publisher of Flash Report

Anthony Johnson, no ballot title yet

Elvira Moreno, no ballot title yet

Michael Navarro, “Life Skills Coach”

Melissa A. Salinas, Lowell Joint School District board member

Rhonda Shader, Placentia mayor

Dana P. Swart, no ballot title yet

Chad Wanke, Placentia councilman

Republican Party of OC Central Committee, 65th District

Steve Sarkis, appointed incumbent (officially on the ballot)

David John Shawver, incumbent (officially on the ballot)

Cynthia Thacker, appointed incumbent (officially on the ballot)

Leroy Mills, “Retired USAF Officer” (officially on the ballot)

Baron Night, incumbent (officially on the ballot)

Dewayne Allen Normand, no ballot title yet

James S. Waters, “Retired Postal Worker” (officially on the ballot)

Marvin “Ace” Aceves, no ballot title yet

Kevin Carr, no ballot title yet

Nicholas Dunlap, no ballot title yet

Bobby Florentz, no ballot title yet

Amy Fremen, “Rehabilitation Healthcare Professional” (officially on the ballot)

Republican Party of OC Central Committee, 68th District

Mark William Bucher, no ballot title yet

Austin Lumbard, appointed incumbent (officially on the ballot)

Todd Spitzer, Orange County district attorney (officially on the ballot)

Fred M. Whitaker, incumbent

Deborah Pauly, incumbent (officially on the ballot)

Deepak Singh Sahni, “Small Business Owner”

Benjamin Yu, no ballot title yet

Deanne Tate-Johnson, no ballot title yet

Scott “Rolling Thunder” Voigts, Lake Forest councilman and OC Supervisor Don Wagner’s chief of staff

Robert Walters, “Businessman” (officially on the ballot)

Kristin Sands Manna, no ballot title yet

Trevor O’Neil, Anaheim councilman

John Park, “Entrepreneur/Company President” (officially on the ballot)

Ray Gennawey, “Orange County Gang Prosecutor” (officially on the ballot)

Esther Koh, “Businesswoman” (officially on the ballot)

Sandra Angel, no ballot title yet

Valentina Bankhead, no ballot title yet

Denis Bilodeau, former chief of staff to OC Supervisor Shawn Nelson

Republican Party of OC Central Committee, 69th District

Alberta Christy, appointed incumbent (officially on the ballot)

Cecilia “Ceci” Iglesias, Santa Ana councilwoman

Thomas Anthony Gordon, no ballot title yet

Brian Harrington, “Marketing Consultant” (officially on the ballot)

Gale Oliver Jr., no ballot title yet

Karina Onofre, no ballot title yet

Kaitlin “Katie” Pringle, no ballot title yet

Timothy “Tim” Ryan Whitacre, district director for OC Supervisor Michelle Steel

Jon Paul White, no ballot title yet

Gisela Contreras, “Businesswoman/Parent”

Lewis Adame, no ballot title yet

Republican Party of OC Central Committee, 72nd District

Andrew Do, OC supervisor (officially on the ballot)

Jeffrey Barke, appointed incumbent (officially on the ballot)

Kermit Marsh, no ballot title yet

Zack McCready, “Business Owner/Attorney” (officially on the ballot)

Russ Neal, “Consulting Electrical Engineer” (officially on the ballot)

Gracey Van Der Mark, “Parent” (officially on the ballot)

Eva Weisz, “Community Volunteer”

Amy Phan West, no ballot title yet

Ryan Billings, field representative for state Assemblyman Tyler Diep

Elizabeth Burke, no ballot title yet

Brian Burley, no ballot title yet

Austin J. Edsell, “Orange County Small Businessman” (officially on the ballot)

Patrick Harper, no ballot title yet

Peter Amundson, “Small Businessman” (officially on the ballot)

Republican Party of OC Central Committee, 73rd District

Lisa Bartlett, OC supervisor (officially on the ballot)

Laurie Davies, Laguna Niguel mayor (officially on the ballot)

Mike Munzing, Aliso Viejo councilman

Ed Sachs, incumbent (officially on the ballot)

Art Sanchez, “Realtor”

Jake Vollebregt, no ballot title yet

Nick Wilson, “Property Manager”

Kevin Perkins, no ballot title yet

Greg Raths, Mission Viejo mayor (officially on the ballot)

DD Dominguez, “Business Development Manager” (officially on the ballot)

Elaine Gennawey, Laguna Niguel councilwoman (officially on the ballot)

Shawn M. Gordon, “Computer Consultant/Businessowner” (officially on the ballot)

Diane L. Harkey, former state Assemblywoman

Linda Kight, “Commercial Property Manager”

Alexaner John Paul Loniak, “Intern/Student Senator”

Chris Boyle, no ballot title yet

Candice Burroughs, no ballot title yet

Republican Party of OC Central Committee, 74th District

Thomas A. “T.J.” Fuentes, incumbent

Will O’Neill, Newport Beach councilman

Erik K. Weigand, no ballot title yet

Stelian Onufrei, no ballot title yet

Scott Peotter, no ballot title yet

Mike Posey, no ballot title yet

Emily Sanford, “Retired Navy Nurse” (officially on the ballot)

Jennifer Sterling, no ballot title yet

Eric Vu, no ballot title yet

Mike Gasca, no ballot title yet

Barbara George, no ballot title yet

Mike Glenn, no ballot title yet

Beth Johns Holder, no ballot title yet

Alison Burchette, no ballot title yet

Ben Chapman, “Entrepreneur”

Katherine Daigle, “Small Business Woman”

Diane Dixon, Newport Beach mayor

Annette Eliot, no ballot title yet

Kelly Ernby, “Deputy District Attorney”

Spencer Finkbeiner, no ballot title yet

Nick Gerda covers county government and Santa Ana for Voice of OC. You can contact him at ngerda@voiceofoc.org.