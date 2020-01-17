Halverson-Cano: Marching for Liberty and Justice for All

32 Shares Email

On January 18, I’m lacing up my shoes, donning my clerical collar, and taking to the streets of Santa Ana for the OC Women’s March. I’m marching for my daughter and her great-great grandmother.

Our past and our future, inextricably linked to who we are, who we have been, and who we shall be. We have never walked alone, each of us walking for someone who came before us, and someone who will come after.

I will march as a pastor, a woman who has broken into “a man’s profession.” Ordained and empowered to do holy work and gifted with the power of the Holy Spirit the one thing she desires: justice. Even as God’s creation has been broken by violence, inequity and injustice, we march as sisters and brothers, siblings in Spirit, seeking justice and liberty for all.

Join me Orange County! If you believe in equality, lace up your shoes. I’ll bring my children and you bring yours. Together we will march for our past and our future and a celebration of the present power among us.

The Orange County Women’s March is an independent march taking place on January 18 at 10am in downtown Santa Ana.

Rev. Dr. Sarah Halverson-Cano, senior pastor of Fairview Community Church in Costa Mesa, CA

