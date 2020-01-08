Mock Election Shows New Orange County 2020 Voting Process

The county’s Registrar of Voters is gearing up to run a new voting process for the March 2020 primary election, which included a mock election in Mission Viejo and Santa Ana on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
The new process shifts from 1,200 neighborhood polling stations to 188 vote centers, from a few days of in-person voting to 11 days, from optional vote-by-mail ballots to every registered voter receiving a mail ballot, a total of 110 secure ballot drop-off locations, and from voting by machine to paper ballots.
Here’s a walk-through of the new voting process Orange County residents can expect this March.
First step requires a voter check in on a tablet, a signature is required then the voter ballot is printed.
The tablet used for voter signatures upon check in at the voting centers.
The ballot is then printed and handed to you by the poll worker.
During the second step the actual voting takes place. Pictured here are the ADA voting machines.
ADA voting machine requires your ballot to be scanned.
The ADA voting machine is touch screen and also has toggles to navigate through the voting process.
On the ADA machines, once the voters haave made their selction it is printed and is placed in a secrecy folder.
The paper ballet booth. These booths were specifically used for the mock election. The new voting booths will be shorter in length and the color of the booths will be black.
Lastly, your ballot must be scanned. It can be scanned facing up or down, the machine reads both.
The final screen after the ballot has been accounted for.