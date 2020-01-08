Mock Election Shows New Orange County 2020 Voting Process

27 Shares Email

The county’s Registrar of Voters is gearing up to run a new voting process for the March 2020 primary election, which included a mock election in Mission Viejo and Santa Ana on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

Editor’s Note: CLICK HERE to see a story on the new voting process.

The new process shifts from 1,200 neighborhood polling stations to 188 vote centers, from a few days of in-person voting to 11 days, from optional vote-by-mail ballots to every registered voter receiving a mail ballot, a total of 110 secure ballot drop-off locations, and from voting by machine to paper ballots.

Here’s a walk-through of the new voting process Orange County residents can expect this March.

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

