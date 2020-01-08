2020 voting process

Mock Election Shows New Orange County 2020 Voting Process

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

Signage at the Mission Viejo voter mock election on Jan. 7th 2020.

The county’s Registrar of Voters is gearing up to run a new voting process for the March 2020 primary election, which included a mock election in Mission Viejo and Santa Ana on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

The new process shifts from 1,200 neighborhood polling stations to 188 vote centers, from a few days of in-person voting to 11 days, from optional vote-by-mail ballots to every registered voter receiving a mail ballot, a total of 110 secure ballot drop-off locations, and from voting by machine to paper ballots.

Here’s a walk-through of the new voting process Orange County residents can expect this March.

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

First step requires a voter check in on a tablet, a signature is required then the voter ballot is printed.

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

The tablet used for voter signatures upon check in at the voting centers.

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

The ballot is then printed and handed to you by the poll worker.

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

During the second step the actual voting takes place. Pictured here are the ADA voting machines.

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

ADA voting machine requires your ballot to be scanned.

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

The ADA voting machine is touch screen and also has toggles to navigate through the voting process.

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

On the ADA machines, once the voters haave made their selction it is printed and is placed in a secrecy folder.

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

The paper ballet booth. These booths were specifically used for the mock election. The new voting booths will be shorter in length and the color of the booths will be black.

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

Lastly, your ballot must be scanned. It can be scanned facing up or down, the machine reads both.

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

The final screen after the ballot has been accounted for.