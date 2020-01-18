Orange County’s Women’s March Focuses on Voting, Social Issues

More than 11,000 demonstrators came out to the fourth annual Orange County Women’s March.
The march brought out an estimated 10,000 to 12,000 people, according to the Santa Ana Police Department’s Spokesman, Cpl. Anthony Bertagna.
This year’s OC Women’s March started near the Santa Ana Civic Center and closed down streets into Downtown Santa Ana. Organizers said the 2020 OC Women’s March was centered around voting and was rooted in building solidarity between different organizations.
JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC
Tribal groups of Orange County have led the Women’s March since its inception in 2017. Michelle Castillo, moves the caution tape to make room to lead the march with the OC Tribal group.
JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC
Ashley Perez, 32 and her son Rome Perez, 2 walked out of their home to greet and observe The OC Women’s March.
JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC
Sheila Ruiz, 23, proudly remembers the women in her life and their influences while marching. “It is important for me to stand up and march, my grandma in her time could not, so I am using my voice for her.”
JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC
Dyah Maaytah, 11, is a proud member of her speech and debate club at Beechwood School in Fullerton. She was “excited to be at the march.”
JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC
Isabella Gonzalez, 10, performs with The Folklorico Iluitonalli while the protestors march by in the 2020 Women’s March OC.
JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC
Neighbors looked out of their homes on Flower street to find nearly 12,000 protestors passing by.
JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC
Protestors at the OC Women’s March on Jan. 18 2020.
JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC
The protestors at the OC Women’s March on Jan. 18 2020 comes to an end on Flower and Civic Center.
JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC
America, 36, came to the OC Women’s March in Santa Ana with the Native Women’s Voices organization.
JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC
The protestors at the OC women’s March on Jan. 18 2020.
JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC
The protestors at the OC Women’s March on Jan. 18 2020.
JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC
Left to right, Kaelyn Dunnel, 16, Lizeth Martinez, 16, Isabella 16, Selma Maaytah, 7, and Destiny Ceja hold a Women’s March banner.
JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC
Protestors at the OC Women’s March on Jan. 18 2020.
JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC
The Folklorico Iluitonalli performs for the protestors marching by. in the 2020 Women’s March OC.