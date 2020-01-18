Orange County’s Women’s March Focuses on Voting, Social Issues

167 Shares Email

More than 11,000 demonstrators came out to the fourth annual Orange County Women’s March.

The march brought out an estimated 10,000 to 12,000 people, according to the Santa Ana Police Department’s Spokesman, Cpl. Anthony Bertagna.

This year’s OC Women’s March started near the Santa Ana Civic Center and closed down streets into Downtown Santa Ana. Organizers said the 2020 OC Women’s March was centered around voting and was rooted in building solidarity between different organizations.

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

