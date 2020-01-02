Supervisors Pick Firm as Part of Dana Point Harbor Revitalization

0 Shares Email

Orange County Supervisors have unanimously approved a contract with a firm to provide engineering and architecture services on an as-needed basis for the more than $1 billion plan to revitalize the deteriorating Dana Point Harbor.

Editors' Note: This dispatch is part of the Voice of OC Youth Media program, working with student journalists to cover public policy issues across Orange County.

The harbor is a 276.8-acre recreational facility that provides activities for tourists and locals on its scenic marina, featuring a hotel as well as numerous other commercial buildings such as restaurants and boutiques. Much of the infrastructure supporting the facilities was built during the period from 1971 to 1975, and therefore requires modernization, according to a county staff report.

The Dana Point Harbor Revitalization Project began in 2006 to provide renovation and replacement of buildings along the marina, as well as the infrastructure that supports the marina itself.

Due to the large scale of the project, the Board of Supervisors in November picked Tustin-based Butier Engineering for any supplemental management and advisory architect-engineer services required through 2028 for a cost of $1.5 million.

“It is important to have a third party firm that is committed and has experience overseeing these types of things,” said Supervisor Lisa Bartlett.

Construction on the harbor is expected to start in late 2020, beginning with the commercial core and marina portions. Construction of all aspects of the harbor are scheduled to be completed by 2030.

Dana Point Harbor Partners, LLC, and Dana Point Harbor Partners Drystack, LLC, will fund the project privately, in return for a 66-year lease on the property, according to a county staff report.

Supervisor Bartlett said Dana Point Harbor is an iconic and historic asset to Orange County and the city of Dana Point and emphasized the importance of the revitalization of the landmark.