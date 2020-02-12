3 Shares Email

The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

Celebrating 100th Anniversary of the League of Women Voters and the 19th Amendment

Fullerton College Political Science Department and the League of Women Voters of North Orange County invite you to:

Tea with Alice and Me: Zoe Nicholson

Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM

at Fullerton College Campus Theater

321 East Chapman Avenue, Fullerton

“Tea with Alice and Me; The Intersecting Lives of Two Militant Visionaries Miss Alice Paul & Zoe Nicholson”, is a full length one woman performance that takes the audience to women’s tearooms – Seneca, Selfridges, The National Women’s Party and Women’s Bookstores. Of course, it is really about a cup of revolution served up in nonviolent direct action. From 1775 through today, Zoe Nicholson takes you on her militant, revolutionary, feminist call to action. Hundreds of pictures and personal stories transport you to each time and place she describes. Tickets are free, and the community is welcome.

Event Schedule:

7:00 – 8:20 Tea with Alice and Me

8:20 – 8:40 Q&A with Zoe Nicholson

8:40 – 9:30 Book Signing with Zoe Nicholson (books available to purchase)

The play is co-sponsored by Fullerton College and the League of Women Voters of North Orange County to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the US Constitution which gave women the right to vote.

Obtain tickets at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tea-with-alice-and-me-zoe-nicholson-tickets- 82665784587?aff=ebdssbeac

Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information.

To submit a press release email pressreleases@voiceofoc.org.