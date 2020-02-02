3 Shares Email

The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

P R E S S R E L E A S E

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Laura Turtzer, Public Information Officer (714) 541-7734 Laura.Turtzer@ssa.ocgov.com

Families and Communities Together (FaCT) Publishes

Fiscal Year 2018-2019 Annual Report

SSA Program Highlights Efforts to Strengthen Orange County Families

Orange County, Calif. (January 30, 2020) – The County of Orange Social Services Agency (SSA) is pleased to announce the availability of its Families and Communities Together (FaCT) platform annual report for Fiscal Year (FY) 2018-2019, covering the period from July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2019. The report addresses the critical role that FaCT and its network of 15 Family Resource Centers (FRCs) play in the County’s efforts to ensure children in Orange County grow up in stable, nurturing families and safe, supportive communities.

Celebrating 25 years of service, FaCT has played an integral role in SSA’s efforts to prevent child abuse and neglect and help at-risk families. FaCT FRCs provide family strengthening and support services to the community, ranging from counseling and parenting classes, comprehensive case management services, educational and training programs, and advocacy and community engagement. In Fiscal Year 2018-2019, FaCT FRCs served more than 14,000 individuals and over 6,000 families. FaCT serves as a public-private partnership between SSA and numerous community-based organizations that collectively work to provide engagement and outreach, direct service delivery, fund development as well as professional/staff training on best practices.

According to SSA’s Children and Family Services Division Director, Anne Bloxom, “We are very proud of the accomplishments made by FaCT and its network of FRCs over this past fiscal year to reduce child abuse and neglect. Supporting families where they live — in their own neighborhoods — requires a community approach. None of this work would have been made possible without the dedication and collaboration of our nearly 100 government and community-based partners that help us deliver crucial prevention and intervention services.” Bloxom continued, “We appreciate all of the collective efforts that are focused on the critical work of delivering comprehensive core and specialized services to strengthen Orange County families.”

To read the full report, please visit: https://www.factoc.org/newsletter/annual-reports/

###

Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information.

To submit a press release email pressreleases@voiceofoc.org.