Judge Grants City of Costa Mesa’s Request to Halt Use of Fairview Developmental Center As COVID-19 Quarantine Facility

COSTA MESA, CA – Within hours of the filing of an injunction designed to halt plans to use the Fairview Development Center as a COVID-19 quarantine facility, a federal judge granted the City of Costa Mesa’s request and placed a temporary restraining order on this effort until a full plan has been vetted and shared with the city. A press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. today.

The City of Costa Mesa filed legal action Friday against the State of California and various federal agencies after it learned that federal officials were planning to use Fairview to house and quarantine individuals who have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The restraining order prevents transportation of anyone infected with or exposed to the coronavirus anywhere in Costa Mesa before the Monday hearing at the federal courthouse in Santa Ana at 2 p.m.

“We learned late Thursday that patients could begin arriving as early as Sunday,” said Costa Mesa Mayor Katrina Foley. “Filing this injunction was the only way to halt the process to allow everyone in Costa Mesa and Orange County to understand the plans in place to protect the patients as well as our community and the region.”

