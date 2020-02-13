6 Shares Email

The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Eric Carpenter (714) 560-5697

Megan Abba (714) 560-5671

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Feb. 12, 2020

OCTA Seeks Members for Public Committees

The Taxpayer Oversight and Citizens Advisory committees ensure transparency and provide opportunities for public input on transportation funding and programs

ORANGE – The Orange County Transportation Authority is seeking qualified volunteers to serve on two vital public committees that review OCTA programs and monitor funding to help ensure OCTA continues delivering on its commitment to implement an effective, balanced and sustainable transportation system.

Applications for both the Taxpayer Oversight Committee and the Citizens Advisory Committee will be accepted through Friday, May 1.

Taxpayer Oversight Committee

The Taxpayer Oversight Committee is an 11-member committee that monitors OCTA’s use of Measure M funds, also known as OC Go. The half-cent sales tax for transportation improvements was first passed by voters in 1990 and renewed in 2006.

Positions on the committee are open for residents of the Second and Third Supervisorial Districts of Orange County.

The committee upholds the integrity of Measure M by monitoring the use of the local sales tax funds, ensuring that all revenue collected is spent on voter-approved transportation projects. The Measure M plan improves and preserves Orange County’s quality of life, keeping people moving while minimizing impacts to the environment.

Measure M is a balanced plan, expected to generate $13.4 billion through 2041, with 43 percent of the net funding dedicated to freeway improvements, 32 percent to local street projects and 25 percent to transit.

Measure M also includes two unique environmental programs. The Environmental Mitigation Program, which allocates 5 percent of net freeway revenues, is a comprehensive effort to offset the environmental impacts of the Measure M freeway projects by acquiring and preserving large swaths of open space land and protecting plant and animal species in their native habitat.

In addition, 2 percent of gross Measure M revenue is allocated to the Environmental Cleanup Program, which helps improve water quality in Orange County by funding projects to remove litter and debris from roadways and storm drains.

Applications for a three-year committee term, July 2020 to June 2023, will be accepted through May 1. Applicants must be Orange County residents, at least 18 years old and live in either the Second or Third District that they will represent.

The Second District consists of Costa Mesa, Cypress, Huntington Beach, La Palma, Los Alamitos, Newport Beach, Seal Beach, Stanton and portions of Buena Park and Fountain Valley. It also includes the unincorporated area of Rossmoor.

The Third District consists of Orange, Tustin, Villa Park, Yorba Linda and portions of Anaheim and Irvine.

Applications for the volunteer position are available at octa.net/TOC.

Citizens Advisory Committee

The Citizens Advisory Committee is a 34-member group that provides input on a range of transportation projects, studies and outreach activities.

Appointed by OCTA’s Board of Directors, the committee’s responsibilities include identifying opportunities for community input, serving as a liaison between the public and OCTA, and participating in roundtable discussions.

OCTA is seeking individuals with a demonstrated interest in community activities and transportation issues who are willing to dedicate at least 15 hours per year to meetings and activities.

This is an unpaid volunteer position and committee members are asked to commit to a two-year term. Candidates must be at least 18 years old and live in Orange County.

Applications are available at octa.net/CAC.

# # #

Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information.

To submit a press release email pressreleases@voiceofoc.org.