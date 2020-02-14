Santa Ana Councilman Vicente Sarmiento Announces His Candidacy for Mayor

0 Shares Email

SANTA ANA CITY COUNCILMAN VICENTE SARMIENTO

ANNOUNCES HIS CANDIDACY FOR MAYOR

Local leader and product of Santa Ana is urged to run for Mayor’s seat this November

SANTA ANA, CA – Councilmember Vicente Sarmiento formally announced today that he will be running for Mayor of Santa Ana this fall. This is the first time the seat has been open since 1994.

“During my time on the Santa Ana City Council, I dedicated myself to serving the residents of the community that I grew up in. As a result of my experience on the City Council, I have a deeper insight on how to address the issues important to all of us,” said Sarmiento. “Much has been accomplished but we still have many challenges to resolve, that’s why I am running for Mayor–to continue working on behalf of the people of Santa Ana.”

Sarmiento was first appointed to serve on Santa Ana’s City Council in January of 2007. He was subsequently re-elected in 2008, 2012, and 2016. As a Councilmember, he is aggressively advocating to improve the homelessness crisis, increasing funding for additional police officers, and promoting public safety accountability. Additional priorities include repairing the city’s local streets and roads, creating good jobs for city residents, increasing transparency at City Hall, and creating new youth programs.

Despite difficult economic times, Sarmiento helped the City maintain balanced budgets while preserving vital public services and avoiding major fiscal challenges. His focus on public safety has helped bring the city’s crime rate down to record lows, with Forbes Magazine recently ranking Santa Ana as one of the safest major cities in America.

As a native of Santa Ana, Sarmiento attended local public schools, graduated from the University of California, Berkeley with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, and earned his Law Degree from the University of California, Los Angeles. He proudly returned home to Santa Ana with his wife Eva to raise his family and start a local law practice. Councilmember Sarmiento currently serves as President of the Orange County Water District, as well as various public boards and commissions to help the residents of his hometown of Santa Ana continue to thrive and prosper.

