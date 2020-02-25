Voice of OC Podcast Listenership Soars

2 Shares Email

The Voice of OC Feet to the Fire elections podcast has exceeded its original audience expectations and exceeded its bandwidth last week.

Voice of OC Publisher Norberto Santana, Jr. hosts the elections podcast while bringing in the county’s best experts on politics, election trends and voting data.

If you tried to listen to the podcast last week and could not, please click here to see our history of episodes and to now have access as we have increased our podcast listenership bandwidth. And if you are considering a sponsorship of the podcast to reach a valuable audience while contributing to a tax-deductible nonprofit newsroom please write our Development Director Meg Waters.