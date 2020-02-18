Voice of OC Publisher Norberto Santana, Jr. to Moderate OC Supervisor District 1 Candidate Debate

38 Shares Email

Voice of OC Publisher Norberto Santana, Jr. will moderate a candidates debate this Thursday, Feb. 20, for the OC Board of Supervisors District 1 race.

Resilience Orange County and Latino Health Access are hosting the candidates forum from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Latino Health Access, 450 W. 4th Street Santa Ana, 92701. Child care and Spanish translation will be provided to attendees. Parking is available at the structure next to the location for $1 per hour, with the first two hours free.

District 1 candidates attending the event: