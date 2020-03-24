Anaheim Councilmembers Consider Eviction Ban

0 Shares Email

Anaheim City Councilmembers will consider today an eviction ban in the city, following on the heels of Santa Ana’s decision last week to halt evictions during the novel coronavirus pandemic that shut down large sectors of the economy.

“Providing tenants with a short-term protection from eviction due to the inability to pay rent will help stabilize the rental housing market by reducing displacement. During this state of emergency, and in the interests of protecting the public health and preventing transmission of the coronavirus, it is essential to avoid unnecessary displacement of tenants,” reads the staff report.

Since Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay at home order issued last Thursday, many businesses were forced to close down — including bars, nightclubs, gyms, golf courses and other non-essential industries.

The move has put many people out of work, not just in Anaheim, but across the state.

Unemployment claims hit an average of 106,000 a day for the past week, said Newsom at a Monday news conference, according to SFGate.

If the emergency ordinance is adopted, it will halt evictions until April 30. After that, tenants will have three months to pay the back rent. Irvine is also looking at a similar proposal today.

“No late fees, costs or other penalties shall be assessed or due from the tenant based on the delay in paying rent as provided for in this ordinance,” reads the staff report.

Questions have been raised across Orange County about the impact to property owners.

Anaheim officials are looking to address those concerns because the emergency ordinance “directs the City Manager to begin requesting federal housing assistance and funding to support tenants and landlords that are negatively impacted by COVID-19.”

Although Anaheim’s resort industry began taking a hit before Newsom’s order when Disneyland closed its doors March 14 to help curb the spread of the virus. Disneyland agreed to pay its workers until at least the end of March.

After Newsom’s order, scores of workers are facing uncertainty on how they’ll pay upcoming rent and mortgages while the U.S. Senate fights over relief packages, including checks to people.

Anaheim City Council will meet through a teleconference and residents can watch the meeting live through the city’s website. Public comments can also be submitted electronically.

Spencer Custodio is a Voice of OC staff reporter. You can reach him at scustodio@voiceofoc.org. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerCustodio