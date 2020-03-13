Arts Closures in Orange County

4 Shares Email

Moment by moment, the list of closures and cancellations at major Orange County arts institutions due to the COVID-19 outbreak is growing.

While some organizations are starting to cancel or postpone events, performances and exhibition, some still remain open for business.

If you have plans to attend an event in the near future, we strongly suggest that you check with the organization regarding their cancellation status and ticket refund or exchange policy.

Cancellations

Here is what we know so far:

Cirque du Soleil’s “Volta”: canceled all performances through March 31, 2020.

Irvine Barclay Theatre: canceled all performances through Sunday, April 12, 2020.

Musco Center for the Arts: canceled all performances for the next eight weeks, through early May 2020.

Orange County Women’s Chorus: canceling March 2020 concerts.

Pacific Chorale: canceled the Songs of the Soul concert at Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church on Saturday, March 21, 2020.

Pacific Symphony: canceled all performances through March 31, 2020.

Philharmonic Society of Orange County: canceled performances through March 31, 2020.

Segerstrom Center for the Arts: canceled performances through March 31, 2020.

Soka Performing Arts Center: Soka’s International Festival on May 2, 2020 has been canceled.

South Coast Repertory: all performances of “Outside Mullingar” are canceled; the 2020-21 Season Announcement event scheduled for Monday, March 16 has been canceled; the NewSCRipts reading scheduled for Monday, March 16 at 7:30 p.m. is postponed until further notice; and spring session classes in the SCR Theatre Conservatory will continue as scheduled.

UC Irvine’s Institute and Museum of California Art: public programs (docent tours, school visits and guided group visits) canceled through March 31, 2020; new requests for public programs will not be accepted through April 30, 2020; IMCA is currently open.

Business as Usual

And these organizations have currently have not made a change to their schedule:

Bowers Museum: no changes to hours of operation.

Casa Romantica: no changes to hours of operation.

Chance Theater: all performances are proceeding as scheduled.

Hilbert Museum: no changes to hours of operation.

Laguna Art Museum: no changes to hours of operation.

Laguna Playhouse: all performances are proceeding as scheduled.

The Muckenthaler Cultural Center: no changes to hours of operation.

Muzeo: no changes to hours of operation.

Newport Beach Film Festival: all events are proceeding as scheduled.

Orange County Center for Contemporary Art: no changes to hours of operation.

Orange County Museum of Art: no changes to hours of operation.