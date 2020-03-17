0 Shares Email

ORANGE COUNTY OPERATIONAL AREA

EMERGENCY OPERATIONS CENTER

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Molly Nichelson

EOC Public Information Officer

714-628-7062

PRESS RELEASE # 007

Date: 3-17-20 Time: 14:26 hours

County Health Officer Issues Order

to Slow Spread of COVID-19

County Health Officer Dr. Nichole Quick issued a Health Officer’s Order today to protect the health and wellbeing of Orange County, CA residents.

“We are taking these mitigation steps in line with a directive issued by Governor Newsom to help slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Nichole Quick, County Health Officer. “We recognize community members may experience anxiety related to the social disruption caused by COVID-19, and want to encourage residents to reach out to loved ones using appropriate methods like telephone, video messaging, email and text.”

Please see the attached order for further details.

As this is a rapidly evolving situation, this Order may be revised and/or extended at any time.

For general information about COVID-19, please call the OC Health Care Agency’s (H.CA) Health Referral Line at (800) 564-8448, visit http://www.ochealthinfo.com/novelcoronavirus, or follow the HCA on Facebook(@ochealthinfo) and Twitter (@ochealth).

For any further questions, please call the County of Orange Public Information Hotline at (714) 628-7085.

