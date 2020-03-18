3 Shares Email

The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

ORANGE COUNTY OPERATIONAL AREA

EMERGENCY OPERATIONS CENTER

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

EOC Press Release #10 – Amended Order

Date: 3-18-20 Time: 16:40 hours

COUNTY ISSUES AMENDED HEALTH ORDER AND GUIDANCE

The Public Health Order issued by the County Health Officer on March 17, 2020 has been amended in light of new and changing State guidelines and to provide clarity for Orange County residents and businesses. It is important for all Orange County residents and businesses to read the Order and Guidance in its entirety.

It is important for Orange County businesses to remain open while practicing social distancing consistent with the California Department of Public Health’s guidance. However, following State guidelines, all bars and other establishments that serve alcohol and do not serve food shall close. All restaurants and other business establishments that serve food shall close all onsite dining. Pickup, delivery and drive thru services may remain open. All movie theatres, gyms, and health clubs shall close.

The strong recommendations in the amended Order and Guidance are intended to be consistent with State guidelines and are made to protect and preserve public health and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

As this is a rapidly evolving situation, the Order and Guidance may be revised and/or extended at any time.

A Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) document will be released later to provide additional clarification related to the Order and Guidance.

Should you have questions, please contact the County of Orange Public Information Hotline at (714) 628-7085. Please do not call 9-1-1 unless it is an emergency.

For general information about COVID-19, please call the OC Health Care Agency’s (HCA) Health Referral Line at (800) 564-8448, visit

http://www.ochealthinfo.com/novelcoronavirus, or follow the HCA on Facebook (@ochealthinfo) and Twitter (@ochealth).

Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information.

To submit a press release email pressreleases@voiceofoc.org.