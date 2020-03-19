0 Shares Email

The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

Governor Gavin Newsom Issues Stay at Home Order

Published: Mar 19, 2020

SACRAMENTO – Today, Governor Gavin Newsom issued a stay at home order to protect the health and well-being of all Californians and to establish consistency across the state in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Click here to read the Governor’s executive order.

Click here to learn more about the order.

Click here to see the Governor’s address to Californians this evening.

###

Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information.

To submit a press release email pressreleases@voiceofoc.org.