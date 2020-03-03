Latest Results: Who’s Winning For 3rd District OC Supervisor?

11 Shares Email

This story has been updated with the latest election results.

Republican Don Wagner had the lead in the first round of results in Tuesday’s primary election for 3rd District county supervisor, a position that represents the cities of Irvine, Tustin, Orange, Yorba Linda, and part of Anaheim.

In the update at 12:30 a.m., Wagner had 54.4 percent of ballots reported so far, with Ashleigh Aitken following at 45.6 percent.

Unlike the 1st District supervisor race, the 3rd District race won’t proceed to a runoff election in November because only two candidates are running.

These initial results show only mail-in and dropped-off ballots through Monday evening, the night before the election, as well as all ballots cast in person at vote centers until Friday evening.

Updates later tonight will include Election Day ballots, though at the end of election night there will remain an unknown number of mail-in ballots left to count.

The full set of ballots in the race likely will not be counted until Friday, the last day mail-in ballots can arrive at the county elections office and still be counted.

The winner will help decide how the county spends $7 billion every year on law enforcement, homelessness, social services and health care.