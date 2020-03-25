0 Shares Email

March 23, 2020

OC Forum Hosts Critical Virtual Discussion on Orange County’s Response to COVID-19

IRVINE, Calif. — As a public service, and in keeping with its role as the purveyor of timely, issues-driven conversations, the OC Forum presented a free, virtual public forum on Thursday, March 19th focused on the coronavirus pandemic and what Orange County residents need to know. At the height of the program, more than 1.5 thousand viewers tuned in via YouTube to hear directly from the featured expert panels.

“Informing the community in the time of an unfolding crisis is incredibly difficult work,” said Paul Stover, president of the OC Forum. “This moment of national concern could not be missed by the OC Forum, an organization that prides itself on having even the toughest conversations with the community.”

Coronavirus: The OC Response, which was produced in collaboration with the University of California, Irvine (UCI) and the Southern California Gas Company, featured trusted leaders across the spectrum in order to provide useful information in a wide variety of areas that are specific to Orange County.

To adhere to social distancing protocols, the virtual forum was filmed in three segments at the Cove at UCI and was moderated by Rick Reiff, editor at large at the Orange County Business Journal. The three segments featured the following guest speakers:

Segment One

Bernadette Boden-Albala, dean of public health at UCI

Steve Goldstein, vice chancellor of health affairs at UCI

Susan Huang, medical director of epidemiology and infection prevention at UCI

Segment Two

Al Mijares, superintendent at the Orange County Department of Education

Supervisor Donald P. Wagner, third district supervisor at the Orange County Board of Supervisors

Segment Three

Lucy Dunn, president and CEO of the Orange County Business Council

Harald Herrmann, CEO of the Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County

Susan Parks, president and CEO of Orange County United Way

Residents who were unable to view the program last Thursday, can watch the complete virtual forum on www.ocforum.org/coronavirus. The program has also been transcribed into several languages. To request additional language support for the video, please contact info@ocforum.org.

For more information about the OC Forum, please visit www.ocforum.org.

