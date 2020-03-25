0 Shares Email

The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

ORANGE COUNTY OPERATIONAL AREA

EMERGENCY OPERATIONS CENTER

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

PRESS RELEASE # 026

Date: 3-25-20 Time: 16:49 hours

ORANGE COUNTY COMMUNITY SERVICES EXTENDS CALL CENTER HOURS

Effective today, Orange County Community Services will expand call center hours to meet the needs of seniors, veterans, business owners and the unemployed affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Orange County Community Services oversees the Orange County Veterans Service Office, Office on Aging and Community Investment Division programs.

Call Center operators will be available to take calls at (714) 480-6450 during the following extended hours of operation:

Weekdays (Monday – Friday) from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Call Center is staffed and operated by caring, skilled, bilingual and bicultural information assistance professionals who can assess situations and offer resources tailored to meet individual needs. The Call Center has translation available in over 240 languages.

For additional information on programs, please visit www.occommunityservices.org.

###

For general information about COVID-19, please call the OC Health Care Agency’s (HCA) Health Referral Line at (800) 564-8448, visit http://www.ochealthinfo.com/novelcoronavirus, or follow the HCA on Facebook (@ochealthinfo) and Twitter (@ochealth).

For non-medical questions, contact the County of Orange Public Information Hotline at (714) 628-7085.

Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information.

To submit a press release email pressreleases@voiceofoc.org.