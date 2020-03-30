1 Shares Email

The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

ORANGE COUNTY OPERATIONAL AREA

EMERGENCY OPERATIONS CENTER

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

PRESS RELEASE # 035

Date: 3-30-20 Time: 1330 hours

ORANGE COUNTY COMMUNITY SERVICES IMPLEMENTS

ECONOMIC & BUSINESS RECOVERY CALL CENTER

Effective March 30, Orange County Community Services has implemented a call center to meet the needs of businesses impacted by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Economic & Business Recovery Call Center will offer information and resources to help Orange County businesses navigate the current economic climate. These resources will support businesses with challenges such as lay-off aversion, loans, utility reduction programs, and community resources mapping.

Businesses can call the Economic & Business Recovery Call Center at (714) 480-6500 during hours of operation Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bilingual call center operators will be available to assist and assess situations, and offer resources tailored to meet individual business needs. Translation for the call center will be available in over 240 languages.

For more information, visit http://www.occommunityservices.org.

###

For questions related to COVID-19, contact the Orange County COVID-19 Hotline at (833) 426-6411, visit http://www.ochealthinfo.com/novelcoronavirus, or follow the HCA on Facebook (@ochealthinfo) and Twitter (@ochealth).

Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information.

To submit a press release email pressreleases@voiceofoc.org.