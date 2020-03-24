2 Shares Email

ORANGE COUNTY

EMERGENCY OPERATIONS CENTER

Date: 3-24-20

ORANGE COUNTY HEALTH OFFICIALS

CONFIRM FIRST DEATH DUE TO COVID-19

The OC Health Care Agency (HCA) today confirmed the first death of an Orange County resident related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The individual was a male in his 70s with underlying health conditions who was receiving treatment at a local hospital.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the patient’s family and friends,” said Dr. Nichole Quick, County Health Officer. “This serves as a very unfortunate reminder to the community about the importance of staying at home and social distancing when leaving the household for essential activities, or to work at an essential business, in order to slow the spread of COVID-19 and help protect our most vulnerable neighbors.”

Additional details about the individual’s death, the name of the hospital, and his city of residence will not be disclosed.

The HCA updates their dedicated novel coronavirus website daily with case counts and testing figures. If you have medical questions about COVID-19, please call the OC Health Care Agency’s (HCA) Health Referral Line at (800) 564-8448, visit http://www.ochealthinfo.com/novelcoronavirus, or follow the HCA on Facebook (@ochealthinfo) and Twitter (@ochealth).

For non-medical questions, contact the County of Orange Public Information Hotline at (714) 628-7085.

