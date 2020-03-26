4 Shares Email

The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

ORANGE COUNTY OPERATIONAL AREA

EMERGENCY OPERATIONS CENTER

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

PRESS RELEASE # 028

Date: 3-26-20 Time: 14:00 hours

ORANGE COUNTY HEALTH OFFICIALS

REPORT INCREASE IN COVID-19 CASES

The OC Health Care Agency (HCA) has observed a significant increase in COVID-19 cases throughout Orange County with the current reported cases at 256, an increase of 69 cases since 3/25/20. The total number of people tested by HCA Public Health Lab (PHL) and by commercial labs is 3,605.

As explained by Dr. Nichole Quick, County Health Officer, “An increase in reported cases is one of the factors of increased testing. This serves as a reminder of the importance of staying at home and social distancing when leaving the household for essential activities, or to work at an essential business. It is our responsibility to help protect the community and work together to flatten the curve in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

Persons experiencing mild symptoms not otherwise in need of medical care do not require routine testing for COVID-19. These persons should care for themselves at home as they normally would for a mild illness.

The County of Orange has resources for those experiencing worry or anxiety during this period of uncertainty. Please reach out at 1(855) 625-4657 or visit www.ochealthinfo.com/oclinks Monday through Friday from 8 am to 5 pm to talk or chat with a trained, clinical navigator.

If you have medical questions about COVID-19, please call the OC Health Care Agency’s (HCA) Health Referral Line at (800) 564-8448, visit http://www.ochealthinfo.com/novelcoronavirus, or follow the HCA on Facebook (@ochealthinfo) and Twitter (@ochealth).

For non-medical questions, contact the County of Orange Public Information Hotline at (714) 628-7085.

###

Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information.

To submit a press release email pressreleases@voiceofoc.org.