0 Shares Email

The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC.

ORANGE COUNTY OPERATIONAL AREA

EMERGENCY OPERATIONS CENTER

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

PRESS RELEASE # 030

Date: 3-27-20 Time: 1020 hours

ORANGE COUNTY RESIDENTS CAN CALL TOLL-FREE HOTLINE FOR COVID-19 COUNTY RESOURCES

Effective immediately, residents can now call 1(833)426-6411 for inquiries related to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Orange County, California. This hotline will provide resources specific to the Orange County COVID-19 response.

Through the hotline, callers can be connected to the following county agencies:

Orange County Health Care Agency – Health Referral Line, Behavioral Health Resources

Orange County Social Services Agency – Risk Benefits

Orange County Office on Aging – Resources for Seniors

Orange County District Attorney’s Office – Scams, Price Gouging

County of Orange Emergency Operations Center Hotline – Non-Medical Questions

Residents who have questions about COVID-19 can contact the Orange County COVID-19 Hotline at any time, but individual hotline hours will vary.

***

The Orange County Health Care Agency website at www.ochealthinfo.com/novelcoronavirus has information that is regularly updated regarding the status of COVID-19 in Orange County.

For information about COVID-19 in the state of California, visit their website at covid19.ca.gov.

The Orange County COVID-19 Hotline can be reached at 1(833)426-6411.

Voice of OC posts press releases to provide readers with information directly from organizations. We do not edit or rewrite press releases, and encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information.

To submit a press release email pressreleases@voiceofoc.org.