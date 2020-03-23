Photo Essay: Life in Orange County During Coronavirus

First it was the canceling of baseball games, music festivals and senior center classes. Then employees were recommended to work from home and students were sent to study at home.
Now, Orange County is in shutdown — with the state surpassing the county’s recommendations to order people to stay at home unless leaving for a necessary function such as buying food, getting gas, exercising outside or working an essential job.
Orange County life does not look the same way it did two weeks ago, and Voice of OC Director of Photography Julie Leopo ventured out to briefly and safely capture that story. Please note that Leopo was only allowed to take photos outside, from an extreme social distance and without touching anything.
JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC
St. Jude Heritage Medical in Yorba Linda checks a patient through their drive through setup on the west side of their building on March 19, 2020.
A staff member gets a temperature check up on Placentia- Linda in Yorba Linda on March 19, 2020.
Anaheim Angels signage in Anaheim on March 19, 2020.
Jimmy Bones, a local family owned bar in Orange, closes its doors to the public during the 2020 Coronavirus.
A bus rider waits to mount his bicycle on March 19, 2020 in Yorba Linda.
Cyclists in Irvine on March 18, 2020.
A small nail shop in Orange tapes Don Wagner’s press release to their door, indicating their immediate closure.
The grocery outlet store in Orange.
The Orange Library on March 19, 2020. The Library is temporarily closed during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.
Orange County Social Services building in Santa Ana on March 19, 2020.
Costco in Irvine on March 13, 2020. Lines to pay for goods were up to 45 min.
Costco in Irvine on March 13, 2020. Lines to pay for goods were up to 45 min.
Volunteers load pickup trucks with boxes of donations from the Second Harvest Food Bank of OC in Irvine on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
Alta Med in Santa Ana on March 18, 2020. This particular Alta Med is requiring patients get their temperature checked before they enter the building.
The Courtyard, a homeless shelter, in Santa Ana’s Civic Center on March 18, 2020.
Civic Center in downtown Santa Ana on March 18, 2020.
Signs posted inform students of the closure for COVID-19 at Santa Ana High School, on March 18, 2020.
A Franklin Elementary school staff member walks around with cleaning supplies on March 18, 2020.
Pedestrians on Main street in Santa Ana on March 18, 2020.
Pacific Coast Highway on March 18, 2020.
Main Beach Pier in downtown Laguna Beach on March 18, 2020.
Lathrop Middle School and Franklin Elementary classmates play in front of their homes on Santa Ana on March 18, 2020.