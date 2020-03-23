Photo Essay: Life in Orange County During Coronavirus

INFORMATION View the CDC website. View OC's website. View the latest OC case counts.

TRANSLATIONS See the county's guides in non-English languages. Learn key Coronavirus facts in Vietnamese and Spanish via VietRise. See VietRISE guides in Spanish and Vietnamese.

EXPOSURE The CDC recommends: wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds after being in public or blowing your nose or coughing (or, hand sanitizer with 60%+ alcohol), avoid touching your face with unwashed hands, avoid sick people, stay 6 feet away from other people and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily. If you are sick: stay home, cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, throw away used tissues and wear a face mask around others.

SYMPTOMS The CDC identifies key symptoms as: Fever, cough and shortness of breath that develop 2-14 days after exposure. If you suspect Coronavirus, CALL your primary medical provider. If you display any EMERGENCY warning signs, seek immediate medical attention: difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, or bluish lips or face.

RISK The CDC identifies people most at risk for serious illness: Older adults, and people who have serious chronic medical conditions such as heart disease, diabetes and lung disease.

STRESS Stress and anxiety can be triggered by the situation and resources are available to help from the Anxiety and Depression Association of America and from the American Psychology Association.