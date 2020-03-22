3 Shares Email

CORRECTED PRESS RELEASE: Relocation of Cold Weather Emergency Shelters

Date: 3-22-20 Time: 10:40 hours

RELOCATION OF COLD WEATHER EMERGENCY SHELTERS

Due to the Governor’s activation of the National Guard to assist in food and supplies distribution, the Cold Weather Emergency Shelters located at the Fullerton and Santa Ana National Guard Armories will be relocated by Tuesday.

The Emergency Cold Weather Shelter in Fullerton will be relocated to the Independence Park Gymnasium, 801 W. Valencia Drive. The shelter includes ample, secured outdoor space for persons to remain during daylight hours.

The Santa Ana Cold Weather Emergency Shelter will be relocated to the Salvation Army site at 2603 W. First St. in Santa.

The Cold Weather Emergency Shelters are scheduled to close on April 15, but the County is working with City partners to extend that date and continue 24-hour access to address the current situation.

While housed at the Cold Weather Emergency Shelters individuals will receive supportive services including medical and housing, and will be entered into the County’s Coordinated Entry System for future housing opportunities and continued services.

The County is working to develop alternate locations to shelter COVID-19 symptomatic and vulnerable homeless persons.

For medical questions about COVID-19, please call the OC Health Care Agency’s (HCA) Health Referral Line at (800) 564-8448, visit http://www.ochealthinfo.com/novelcoronavirus, or follow the HCA on Facebook (@ochealthinfo) and Twitter (@ochealth).

For non-medical questions, contact the County of Orange Public Information Hotline at (714) 628-7085.

