This is What We’re Facing Now

2 Shares Email

Two weeks ago I walked into a county press conference announcing the first OC Covid-19 case. We had only run a couple of stories about the pandemic and most of our coverage was centered on the aftermath of the historic California Primary.

I realized then that the county’s woeful lack of a coherent emergency public information system was about to explode, in real time.

You deserve better from the county, your city and your local news. Information is as much a part of essential services as medical care and food. (Donate Today »)

Since that day, our team of only 3 reporters and a few interns have stepped in to do what the county’s regiment of Public Information Officers can’t seem to do – we’re bringing you fast, reliable, and accurate information on how Covid-19 impacts you and your family. We are getting the information to you on where to get financial or other emergency help, how cities are responding, schools, law enforcement and many other stories that are very specific to Orange County.

We do this without a paywall, ever. We are non-profit, and non-partisan. Our reporting is geared to the working person who needs insight on how local government and social services are responding to the crisis – without sugarcoating or condescension.

This is taking a toll on our reporters, and our infrastructure. Voice of OC needs your financial support to ramp up to meet the increased demand.

In two weeks, our unique monthly visitors jumped from 160K to more than 1.2 million. We need to upgrade our bandwidth immediately to keep going.

We need to add to our reporting staff to keep pace with a rapidly changing situation in 34 cities, plus the county government.

We need help researching and fact checking the resources available to you for financial and other assistance so you and your family can get on with your life as quickly as possible.

Your donation will make a huge difference by supporting the work of Voice of OC’s small but mighty team of reporters. (Donate Today »)

I know times are tough, but if you have the resources, please consider donating to Voice of OC today – either with a one-time gift or as a recurring monthly donor.

We’re all going to get through this together.

-Norberto