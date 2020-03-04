Voice of OC Senior Reporter to Share Insights into the OC Election on KPCC

0 Shares Email

Voice of OC Senior Reporter Nick Gerda will be a featured guest again on the KPCC Take Two program, today discussing insights into the Orange County primary election.

Gerda is a regular featured contributor to the 2 p.m. public radio news program with host A. Martinez, with weekly Monday interviews.

The show is a great opportunity to hear beyond and behind Voice of OC stories from Gerda who was recently recognized as Online Journalist of the Year for Southern California by the LA Press Club and who has been covering local government and quality of life issues in Orange County since 2011.

Tune in at 89.3 KPCC or online at KPCC.org to listen to Gerda’s appearance today and weekly every Monday.