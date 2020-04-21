April 15, 2020

Contact: Dylan Thompson Connect-to-Council

ConnectToCouncil@gmail.com

Tel. (714) 548-4815

Connect-to-Council to present a Special Election Virtual Debate/ Forum

Santa Ana, CA- Connect-to-Council, a Santa Ana non-profit organization, will host an informational Virtual Forum/Debate to discuss the Santa Ana Council Ward 6 Representative (Cecilia Iglesias) recall issue and to hear from the Candidates that are vying for the Ward 6 Council position to replace Cecilia Iglesias (in the event this recall is successful). The Special Election will be held May 19, 2020 and the voting method will consist solely of mail-in ballots, due to the current requirement of social distancing because of COVID -19.

Wednesday April 22, 2020, 6:00 pm

This Forum/Debate will be Livestreamed via this YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCp_PS7WeK5G9EYklj5wNnqw

and will also be livestreamed on the Facebook Connect-to-Council page: https://www.facebook.com/connecttocouncil/

“It has been our goal to help the Santa Ana voters in each election understand the issues and the candidates they are voting on,” states Dylan Thompson, spokesperson for Connect-to-Council. He adds “The voters of Santa Ana should be aware of both sides of this recall issue and then judge for themselves which position makes more sense. The voters will also be given a chance to hear from the three candidates that have filed to replace Cecilia Iglesias, if the recall is successful.”

Potential candidate questions from the public should be sent to:

ConnectToCouncil@gmail.com

####