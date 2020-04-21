Coronavirus Strikes At Least Twelve Orange County Nursing Facilities

113 Shares Email Reddit 21

The coronavirus has struck at least 12 nursing homes in Orange County, according to incomplete state data.

Of the 1,224 skilled nursing facilities in the state, the California Dept. of Public Health (CDPH) reported 258 of them to have coronavirus cases among patients, staff or both as of Monday.

Those numbers from the state only account for 86% of the facilities that have reported their data in the last 24 hours. A grand total of 1,290 staffers and 1,740 patients had the virus in nursing homes statewide.

“Going forward, all skilled nursing facilities will be required to regularly report this data to the Department, and the chart will be updated accordingly,” said a spokesperson for CDPH who didn’t identify themselves in a written response to Voice of OC questions. The office didn’t respond when asked how often the chart will update.

Click here to see the statewide data.

Almost all of the Orange County facilities struck by the virus, also known as COVID-19, have reported cases numbering below 11. But the state data doesn’t specify the exact amount beyond that metric. In some facilities, only the staff were reported sick. In others, only the patients were.

The hardest hit facility, locally, is the Anaheim Healthcare Center, a 215-bed skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility on Beach Blvd in the city’s west end. At least 15 patients inside the center were reported to have tested positive for the virus. No staff were reported to have tested positive as of Monday, according to the state data.

That nursing facility, like others, has restricted non-essential visitors who could pose a risk for its elderly population, which is seen as especially vulnerable to the virus. Those considered “essential” are people whose visits are critical, such as loved ones visiting a patient who may be passing away imminently.

“We realize this stricture is difficult, particularly for people who don’t feel sick and want to visit; and we decided this with heavy hearts. But it’s universally recommended by governmental and healthcare authorities, and it will save lives,” reads a statement on the Anaheim Healthcare Center’s website, adding that it will accommodate virtual communications between patients and their families through means like video chat. “Restricting visitors means keeping your loved one much safer from this deadly virus.”

Most of the nursing homes with coronavirus cases in the county — six of them — are located in Anaheim. The others are located in Tustin, Los Alamitos, Newport Beach, Orange, and Huntington Beach.

Below is a complete list of all the nursing homes in Orange County with coronavirus cases.

Advanced Rehab Center Of Tustin at 2210 E First St, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Less than 11 patients tested positive for COVID-19. No staff have tested positive.

Alamitos West Health Care Center at 3902 Katella Ave, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Less than 11 staff have tested positive for COVID-19. No patients have tested positive.

Anaheim Healthcare Center at 501 S Beach Blvd, Anaheim, CA 92804 15 patients have tested positive for COVID-19. No staff have tested positive.

Flagship Healthcare Center at 466 Flagship Rd, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Less than 11 staff have tested positive for COVID-19. No patients have tested positive.

Fountain Care Center at 1835 W La Veta Ave, Orange, CA 92868 Less than 11 staff have tested positive for COVID-19. No patients have tested positive.

Huntington Valley Healthcare Center at 8382 Newman Ave, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Less than 11 staff and patients combined have tested positive for COVID-19.

La Palma Nursing Center at 1130 W La Palma Ave, Anaheim, CA 92801 Less than 11 staff have tested positive for COVID-19. No patients have tested positive.

Leisure Court Nursing Center at 1135 N Leisure Ct, Anaheim, CA 92801 Less than 11 staff have tested positive for COVID-19. No patients have tested positive.

Parkview Healthcare Center at 1514 Lincoln Ave, Anaheim, CA 92805 Less than 11 staff have tested positive for COVID-19. No patients have tested positive.

Sea Cliff Healthcare Center at 18811 Florida St, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Less than 11 staff and patients combined have tested positive for COVID-19.

West Anaheim Extended Care at 645 S Beach Blvd, Anaheim, CA 92804 Less than 11 patients have tested positive for COVID-19. No staff have tested positive.

Windsor Gardens Convalescent Center Of Anaheim at 3415 W Ball Rd, Anaheim, CA 92804 Less than 11 staff have tested positive for COVID-19. No patients have tested positive.



Brandon Pho is a Voice of OC reporting fellow. Contact him at bpho@voiceofoc.org or on Twitter @photherecord.