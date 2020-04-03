Latest Infections, Deaths and Projections for Orange County and COVID-19

0 Shares Email Reddit

Editor’s Note: Voice of OC brings you the best, most comprehensive Orange County COVID-19 news absolutely free. No ads, no paywalls. We could use your help. Please click here to make tax-deductible donation or to become a monthly sustaining donor.

Orange County Health Care Agency officials have recently started – after being pressed by local elected officials, the public and Voice of OC – to release more data about COVID-19 infection rates and deaths in Orange County.

Here’s a look at Orange County’s experience with COVID-19, by the numbers:

The Orange County Health Care Agency breaks down known cases by age, gender, city of residence and health status (though information is not yet available on how many people are considered to be recovered).

The Orange County Health Care Agency recently started to release how many people are infected with COVID-19 by city.

There’s also more information coming out about projections statewide regarding projected hospitalizations.

So what do California number look like?

The Institute for Health and Metrics has run projections for each state in the nation on deaths and medical resources. This information is intended to help decision-makers and the public understand the importance of social distancing measures and what else might be necessary to limit infections and deaths.

The chart below shows for the state of California how many medical resources are projected to be needed by day (mean figures) and how many are available. Some Orange County data on available medical resources has been made available by the Orange County Health Care Agency.