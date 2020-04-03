Orange County Coronavirus

Photo Essay: Looking at Orange County’s Beaches Through a COVID-19 Lens

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

Huntington Beach on March 28, 2020.

More than two weeks into the Orange County shutdown to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, we look to the coast.

Photographer Julie Leopo drove along the county’s beaches and took in the view — from a safe and extreme social distance. She captured people exercising, relaxing and saw big differences with people staying apart and not.

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

Huntington Beach on March 28, 2020. Parking lots were closed but cyclists were allowed on the sidewalks.

Huntington Beach on March 28, 2020.

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

A view of a sailboat from PCH, on March 28, 2020.

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

Huntington Beach on March 28, 2020.

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

Seal Beach on March 28, 2020.

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

Crystal Cove State Park on March 20, 2020.

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

Aliso Beach park on April 2, 2020.

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

San Clemente Beach on April 2, 2020.

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

San Clemente Beach on April 2, 2020.

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

San Clemente Beach on April 2, 2020.

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

Aliso Beach Park on April 2, 2020.