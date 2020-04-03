Photo Essay: Looking at Orange County’s Beaches Through a COVID-19 Lens

BUYING FOOD You can find a few updates on local grocery stores. Grocers say there aren't any serious supply shortages and empty shelves are a result of massive overbuying. They say those shelves will be replenished in time.

FOOD ASSISTANCE If you need help, can find a nearby food pantry. You can apply for food benefits over the phone through the CalFresh program at 800-281-9799 or online.

STUDENT MEALS OC public schools are offering free or reduced priced meals to students 18 years old and under, available for pickup at these locations.

EVICTIONS Cities across OC are considering temporary bans on evictions related to Coronavirus. Under the bans, tenants are allowed to fight evictions if they or a family member are infected, or if they’ve been laid off or are forced to leave work due to the virus.

PROPERTY TAXES Property taxes are due April 10. At this time, Orange County's congressional delegation on March 20 called on the county government to delay the taxes for 90 days.

BUSES Starting March 23, all public buses will switch to weekend service hours (from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., compared to weekdays when service is 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.). Some routes begin and end earlier. OC ACCESS continues to operate as usual. While ridership has sharply declined, the agency is disinfecting and sanitizing buses and other public vehicles.