Voice of OC Excited to Announce Brandon Pho as Report for America New Journalist

Voice of OC announces today the selection of Brandon Pho to join its reporting team as part of the huge Report for America effort to place 225 journalists in more than 160 local news organizations in the United States.

Pho has been selected for Voice of OC’s new reporting position to cover cities in North and Central Orange County.

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

Report for America will cover half of the reporter’s salary while Voice of OC will cover one-quarter of the salary and will need to seek local and regional funders to contribute the remaining quarter of the salary.

CLICK HERE to make a donation to support this effort.

Pho started at Voice of OC as a reporting intern in June 2018 and is presently a reporting fellow. He graduates from Cal State Fullerton this spring.

Pho’s work has been awarded by the LA Press Club, Society of Professional Journalists and the California College Media Association. He is exemplary for his ability to transfer complex local government matters into captivating human stories. Pho’s work at Voice of OC includes the OC Fair, Santa Ana, housing and transportation.

“Adding on another reporter at this critical time makes a big difference in our newsroom. We’re incredibly excited to bring on Brandon as a full-time staff writer after his amazing work as an intern and reporting fellow these last few years and honored to be selected as a participating newsroom for such a ground breaking effort to lift up American journalism.” – Voice of OC Publisher and Editor in Chief Norberto Santana, Jr.

These reporting positions come at a time when local journalism is already reeling from years of newsroom cuts and unforeseen challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. They also mark a major expansion from the current corps size of 59, of whom, more than 90 percent are returning.