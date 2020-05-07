For Mother’s Day, Support Your Local Restaurants and Order In

0 Shares Email

Even after being quarantined with your mom for months, you still have no idea what to get her for Mother’s Day. And you probably have no clue how to celebrate, since going to eat at a restaurant is out of the question. Not to worry, we’ve got you covered.

There is only one thing you really need to have on Mother’s Day, and that is your mom, healthy, safe and close by. But just in case you want to make a grand gesture, here are eight businesses selling food and other goods that are sure to make May 10 feel special.

(And don’t forget to tell mom you love her.)

27741 Crown Valley Pkwy Suite 325, Mission Viejo; 949-282-0182

Save the flowers for next year and give mom the gift of cocktails and Japanese cuisine chosen from this restaurant’s extensive menu. Located on the upper level of Kaleidoscope mall, Riptide Rockin’ Sushi & Teppan Grills is open for business through Doordash, UberEats and curbside pick-up. Riptide Sushi will be offering its full line-up including sushi, cocktails, teppanyaki, beer and wine.

Open Wednesday through Sunday beginning at 5 p.m., but can start taking phone orders at 4 p.m.

180 S Brea Blvd, Brea; 714-592-3122

Just because you’re in quarantine doesn’t mean you and your mom can’t enjoy a delicious bartender-made cocktail. Old Brea Chop House in downtown Brea and will be offering new drink specials for its virtual happy hour on Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.

For $15, customers can buy two of Old Brea’s most popular cocktails, including the Manhattan Milk Punch, Bloody Mary, Traditional Manhattan and Old Fashioned.

Along with their drink specials, Old Brea will be extending their gift card promotion to May 15. Every $250 gift card will include an extra $50 bonus gift card.

But everyone knows that drinking on an empty stomach isn’t the smartest move, so enjoy special Mother’s Day entrees with your cocktails. Be sure to take advantage of these because the entree meals will only be available for Mother’s Day. They serve two and include:

Lobster salad

Mashed potatoes

Creamed corn

Creamed spinach

Butter Cake

Customers can choose from three main dishes: Whole Scottish Salmon, Creekstone Farms Beef Wellington and Whole Mary’s Organic Chicken. Although Old Brea Chop House’s selection isn’t limited to this menu, the special Mother’s Day meal is available for a limited time only, so take advantage while you can and spoil your mom this Mother’s Day.

Photo courtesy of ROCQ Macarons

27121 Burbank, Foothill Ranch; 714-488-6258

Moms are always sweet, and what better way to tell her that (and satisfy a sweet tooth) than with a box of fresh French macaroons.

This special edition 24-pack Mother’s Day collection is on the market for $49.99, but first-time buyers are eligible for 25% off their purchase by using the promo code “WELCOME.” These limited-edition printed macaroons come in three flavors: Pure Tahitian vanilla bean, dark chocolate ganache, and rose water and creamy ganache.

Another option is the flourless Mother’s Day Strawberry Concorde for $30. It is a 6-inch cake that includes raspberries, strawberry mascarpone mousse and French meringue to help give it a nice, crispy touch. However, this cake is for curbside pick-up only and must be pre-ordered no later than May 8 by noon.

Photo courtesy of Tuxton Home

909- 595-7700

You want to give your mom something that lasts. A take out meal is great, but a gift that can be appreciated without an appetite might be more suited to her taste. Tuxton Home is here to help you give your mom a gift with a lifetime warranty, starting with products as low as $30.

This family-owned business was established in 1963 to bring happiness into the home through high-quality kitchenware. These aren’t just ordinary pots and pans. They are designed to make cooking convenient, easy and fun.

Whether your mom enjoys cooking or prefers to be the diner, these restaurant-grade kitchen items are made to last through generations, giving mom something valuable to pass along, along with unforgettable memories. You can start browsing for that perfect gift and place your order here.

8573 Irvine Center Dr., Irvine; 949-536-5200

Who says mom can’t have a fancy Italian dinner at home? Angelina’s Pizzeria is featuring Mother’s Day specials that include, but are not limited to, Zuppa di Asparagi, Gnocchi Filanti, Ossobuco e Funghi and Torta al Cioccolato.

But an elegant meal isn’t complete without a drink. Angelina’s assorted selection of beer and wine will also be available for pick up and is undoubtedly the finishing touch that your mom’s luxurious meal deserves.

These signature dishes and drinks are available for pick up or delivery from noon to 7 p.m. every day by calling (949) 536-5200 or via their ordering page. Orders placed online will get 10% off their purchase by using the code “10OFF” at checkout.

3408 Via Oporto Suite 103, Newport Beach; 949-529-2784

Lido Bottle Works’ executive chef Amy Lebrun is offering a Mother’s Day brunch package for $145. Though this may seem pricey at first, this assortment easily feeds a family of four.

The package includes:

Crab and Ricotta Toast

Cheese & Charcuterie

Gem Lettuce Salad

Lobster Frittata

Seasonal Market Vegetables

Spanish Chorizo Potato Hash

Strawberry Butter Cake

Champagne and fresh OJ

For an additional $20, purchasers can also receive the restaurant’s Booch & Bubbles Kit, which includes 32 ounces of draft Fermensch Blueberry Lavender Kombucha and a bottle of champagne. And nothing screams “special occasion” more than an extra bottle of champagne.

Though no substitutions are allowed. Order your mother’s heat-and-serve family brunch here by May 8 at 5 p.m. Pick up and delivery within Newport Beach is available on Mother’s Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and further clarifications on delivery and pick up times can be made at checkout.

1450 N. Kraemer Blvd., Placentia; 714-983-7558

If savory meat eats are what you’re looking for, Placentia’s hickory smokehouse has got you covered. Meat Up BBQ features specialized burgers, sandwiches and, most importantly, family BBQ packs to feed households of all sizes.

The family-owned smokehouse made sure to include the best of all worlds in their family packs, which include varying amounts of spare ribs, brisket, tri-tip, pulled pork, chicken breast, smoked bratwurst, smoked wings, sides of choice and cornbread.

Meat Up BBQ’s three family packs range from small to large to mega-extra large, with prices at $39.99, $79.99 and $99.99 respectively. While the business’ small pack can feed two to three people, their largest can feed eight to 10.

Customers can order pickup Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m or get delivery through Doordash, Grubhub or UberEats.

3313 Hyland Avenue, Costa Mesa; 949-284-0558

Your mother’s favorite flowers may be hard to acquire this year. Consider substituting that basic bouquet with a charcuterie board and rich appetizers, giving her a Mother’s Day gift as unique as she is.

The Cheese Shop in Costa Mesa sells domestic and imported artisanal cheeses and charcuterie, while also serving breakfast and specialty sandwiches. Customers can get their grocery shopping done simultaneously by buying from assortments of produce, pasta, deli meats and more.

Prices for cheese and charcuterie boards range from $14 to $400, leaving you with the impossible task of deciding how much cheese mom is worth.

The business also provides customers with the option to order take out, delivery or shop in-person while adhering to social distancing practices.

Place an order through DoorDash, Grubhub or Postmates, or order online here and get free delivery if you live within a 10 mile radius and spend $50 or more.

Open Tuesday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kristina Garcia is an intern for Voice of OC Arts & Culture. She can be reached at kristinamgarcia6@gmail.com.

Kim Pham is an intern for Voice of OC Arts & Culture. She can be reached at kimhphm@gmail.com.