Leopo: Crowds Swarm Orange County Beaches to Protest Stay at Home Order

Once the Voice of OC newsroom found out crowds were converging on the streets in Huntington Beach, I went to the front lines to see what the beaches looked like.

In Laguna Beach, along Pacific Coast Highway, you could see the beaches completely empty with unmarked sand.

Yet starting at Crystal Cove State Park, CHP officers were redirecting pedestrians and cyclists from the sidewalks that trail the scenic beach. Many looked visibly upset.

Once onto Pacific Coast highway in Huntington Beach, you could start to see protestors walking towards Main St.

Many walked holding American and Trump flags, often drawing enthusiastic honks from nearby cars.

All sorts of traffic moved up and down the coast, pedestrians, cyclists, motorcyclists, skateboarders, car protestors — and I counted about five helicopters hovering above.

Soon, all the noises came together, creating what played out to be Orange County’s largest Coronavirus quarantine protest.

JULIE LEOPO, Voice of OC

