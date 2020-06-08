Álvarez, Riegert & Tellez: Orange County Educators and Labor Unions Can Play a Pivotal Role in Dismantling Systemic Racism Amidst George Floyd Protests

This is an open letter to Orange County Labor Unions and Educators’ Associations,

Black Lives Matter. This past week’s protests, following the tragic murder of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota, serve as reminders that our youth here in Orange County are under duress and are in need of our support.

The freedom of assembly is a fundamental mechanism to create change in our country’s history, and it is inspirational to see youth taking to the streets to challenge discriminatory practices within the criminal justice system and systemic inequalities overall. We see it at schools in communities of color that are under-funded, while these same communities are over-policed. We see it as COVID-19 cases are piling up in these communities due to the lack of health care, lack of affordable/safe housing, and in the fact that many working people in these communities are essential workers, providing labor so that all can have the basic necessities we need during this pandemic.

If we study our history then we can see why there are no longer any large Black communities in Orange County. Sundown towns, the KKK, the John Birch Society and other entities like these have all contributed to the obstruction of prosperity and growth among African American communities through discriminatory housing and labor practices.

While there were thriving communities such as Little Texas in Santa Ana and the Truslow neighborhood in Fullerton, they were given fewer opportunities to advance than others. Now, as we see the growing number of people of color and immigrant communities in Orange County, we continue to see instances of excessive force used by police in our neighborhoods. This is not necessary and must come to an end.

Mayer and Furlong demonstrate in their 2010 article “How safe are our schools?” that school violence and behavior-related problems are much less significant than many people, including school staff, might assume. Our general perceptions of school safety are influenced by the media’s treatment of high-profile events such as school shootings, while ignoring issues like bullying, which actually represent a significant portion of behavior-related problems experienced by our students.

Research by Noguera, Hyman and Perone, Anfara Jr. and Theriot, also suggests that a repressive approach to school safety characterized by police presence, surveillance cameras, locks, and metal detectors do more harm than good by creating an atmosphere of mistrust and alienation that causes students to misbehave (Beger, 2002). Behavior issues that were traditionally handled informally by teachers are now being outsourced to police. Hiring police to monitor and discipline our students is an ineffective tool that is used and abused by school staff members who are unable to engage appropriately with our students. Police do not protect students on campus. As evidenced by the campus police officer at Marjory Stoneman-Douglas School in Florida, having an officer present on campus is not even adequate protection against school shooters. And we are seeing higher rates of police presence on campuses in communities of color.