Orange County Mosquito and Vector Control District
For Immediate Release
Tuesday, June 16, 2020
High Mosquito Abundance Causes Concern in Orange County
Garden Grove, CA. The Orange County Mosquito and Vector Control District (OCMVCD) is observing an increase in mosquito activity in urban and coastal areas of the County. This increase marks the sixth week in a row that OCMVCD has recorded higher than average counts. Mosquito collections at this time last year averaged 24 mosquitoes per trap. This year however, the District’s traps have caught an average of 110 mosquitoes per trap, an increase that is nearly five times higher than last year’s numbers. As shown in the graph below, this year’s mosquito counts are double the County’s 5-year average.
“High mosquito abundance is one factor that increases the risk for West Nile virus (WNV) transmission when virus activity is present. However, OCMVCD currently has not detected any WNV in our surveillance program,” says Robert Cummings, Director of Scientific Services.
Three surrounding counties (Los Angeles, Riverside, and San Diego) have detected West Nile virus in their mosquito samples. This early season virus activity in the region is concerning when coupled with high mosquito abundance.
Based on the high mosquito population in areas of Orange County, the District has implemented additional outreach to residents, and will continue to identify and treat any water sources that result in mosquito breeding. It is essential for all residents in Orange County to be active in eliminating mosquito breeding in and around their properties to help reduce the number of adult mosquitoes.
Residents should take the following precautions to help reduce the chances of breeding mosquitoes:
- Dump and drain any containers filled with water at least once a week
- Clean and scrub bird baths and pet water bowls weekly
- Do not transport or share plant clippings rooted in water
- Drill a hole or puncture containers to eliminate standing water
To prevent mosquito bites, take action and follow these tips:
- Apply mosquito repellents to exposed skin before going outdoors
- Wear repellent containing DEET®, Picaridin, IR3535, or oil of lemon eucalyptus
- Close all unscreened doors and windows to prevent mosquitoes from entering your home or space; repair broken or damaged screens
- Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants, and opt for lighter-colored clothing
Mosquito control is a shared responsibly. Learn how you can take charge of your yard: www.ocvector.org
