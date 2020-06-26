High Mosquito Abundance Causes Concern in Orange County

“High mosquito abundance is one factor that increases the risk for West Nile virus (WNV) transmission when virus activity is present. However, OCMVCD currently has not detected any WNV in our surveillance program,” says Robert Cummings, Director of Scientific Services.

Three surrounding counties (Los Angeles, Riverside, and San Diego) have detected West Nile virus in their mosquito samples. This early season virus activity in the region is concerning when coupled with high mosquito abundance.

Based on the high mosquito population in areas of Orange County, the District has implemented additional outreach to residents, and will continue to identify and treat any water sources that result in mosquito breeding. It is essential for all residents in Orange County to be active in eliminating mosquito breeding in and around their properties to help reduce the number of adult mosquitoes.

Residents should take the following precautions to help reduce the chances of breeding mosquitoes:

Dump and drain any containers filled with water at least once a week

Clean and scrub bird baths and pet water bowls weekly

Do not transport or share plant clippings rooted in water

Drill a hole or puncture containers to eliminate standing water