More Than 1,500 People Step Up to Support Voice of OC

A new model for local news is emerging and it is evident through Voice of OC’s success.

More than 1,500 people in the community have stepped up and become a Voice of OC donor. And almost 250 of our donors now give sustaining donations monthly or annually.

Our loyal readers realize that nonpartisan news, rooted in the community and focused on reporting the most essential information is necessary for a healthy democracy.

Here is an anonymous sampling of the reactions to our news coverage we have received over the past few week:

“I just wanted to write to thank you guys for the thorough coverage of the riots that have been going on, and honestly giving it more than just the quick thought. I feel like the big media aka CNN,CBS, FOX, New York Times, LA Times are all snipits, and they miss the most important things because they want the sound bit. So I applaud your writing. Mind you only read one article thus far, but it is fair, accurate and considers multiple sides (unlike literally every major form of media). Thank you!”

“ Finally, OC has a publication for relevant local news! Thank you!”

“Thank you for reporting on a positive story today. The world seems so dark right now and I really needed this. These people who showed up to clean their neighborhood are a bright spot in the world today.”

“ Excellent reporting. In depth coverage. Lots of details that you won’t hear about in regular news.”

“Voice of OC has news you can use 🙂 Thanks for doing the best local reporting.”

“This is exactly what I need to be in tune with our community through citizen’s words rather than the mind washed media.”

“Articles are articulate and well researched.“

“Thank you Voice of OC for standing in truth against corruption.”

Every day mainstream news outlets are forced to focus more on meeting the needs of advertisers than on local news. America lost nearly half its newspaper staff between 2008 and 2017 and the future looks bleak.

But through a decade of economic turmoil, a new kind of journalism has emerged. From neighborhoods that want reliable local news to readers seeking expert coverage of complex national issues, Americans increasingly find some of their most significant journalism coming from nonprofit newsrooms. The next step is communities stepping up and deciding to support the financial future of these independent, reader-funded news agencies.

And more and more we see our readership soar and our number of donors increase to support our nonprofit model. The Voice of OC team thanks every donor for their contribution and asks those who have not yet given to consider donating today. And remember, a monthly donation sustains our work for months to come.